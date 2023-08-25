Former NBA player Miroslav Raduljica involved in motorcycle crash

On Thursday, former NBA player Miroslav Raduljica was hit by a Volvo car while driving his Ducati motorcycle near the Košuta restaurant in Belgrade, Serbia.

The 7-foot center was in the middle of the intersection on his motorcycle when the 55-year-old driver of the car passed the stop sign and hit Raduljica’s bike, according to Serbian men’s professional basketball club Crvena Zvezda.

The driver fled the scene after the crash, the basketball club informed Serbian news media. “As far as we know, the driver of the car that caused the collision has moved away from the scene,” the basketball club told local news agencies.

Raduljica suffered only bruises and did not require any additional medical attention.

Miroslav Raduljica, 35, went undrafted into the NBA in 2010. The 7-foot center played for the Milwaukee Bucks in the 2013-14 season and then with the Minnesota Timberwolves in the 2014-15 season.

The Serbian basketball star made two starts in 48 appearances with the Bucks. He averaged 3.8 points, 2.3 rebounds, and 9.7 minutes per game while shooting 54% from the floor and 81.8% at the foul line.

Moreover, in Milwaukee’s 116-106 win over the Philadelphia 76ers on Dec. 21, 2013, the big man recorded a career-high 14 points, four boards, one assist, and two steals in 22 minutes off the bench.

In five games as a reserve with Minnesota in 2014-15, the center averaged 1.6 points, 1.0 rebound, and 4.6 minutes per game while shooting 37.5% from the field and a perfect 100% at the line.

Raduljica has spent most of his professional basketball career playing overseas for the Basketball League of Serbia, ABA League, EuroLeague, and Chinese Basketball Association. The 7-footer has played for KK FMP (2005-10), KK Borac Čačak (2006-07), Efes Pilsen (2010-13), Alba Berlin (2011), and Partizan Belgrade (2011-12).

Additionally, the ex-NBA center played for Azovmash (2012-13), Shandong Lions (2014), Panathinaikos (2015-16), Olimpia Milano (2016-17), Jiangsu Dragons (2017-20), Zhejiang Lions (2020-21), and Goyang Orions (2021).

Since 2022, Raduljica has competed with Crvena Zvezda in the Serbian League, ABA League, and EuroLeague. In June 2023, the club won its 23rd Serbian League national title by defeating FMP in the final series. Not to mention, his first Serbian national title was won with Partizan Belgrade in 2012.

Furthermore, in Panathinaikos’ 93-86 win over Barcelona on Dec. 4, 2015, the center scored a career-high 25 points in the EuroLeague. With the Jiangsu Dragons of the Chinese Basketball Association, Raduljica averaged 25.4 points and 9.8 rebounds per game in the 2019-20 season.

