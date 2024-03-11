In a recent interview with Giannis Antetokounmpo, the player was asked if he watched last week’s blowout victory by the Celtics over the Warriors, which ended up being the fourth-worst loss in their franchise’s history. The Bucks star then said what we all fear: he’s not a fan of watching basketball on his spare time.

However, he did correct himself later, revealing that he does enjoy watching the EuroLeague, especially if the matches feature Greek squads. Let’s remember that his brother Kostas plays for Panathinaikos, so he has a special reason to follow the sport across the Atlantic.

“I watch both Panathinaikos and Olympiacos. I won’t lie to you; I don’t watch all the games; I watch the highlights,” he admitted. “I think Panathinaikos is third, and Olympiacos is fourth. I wish them both the best. I hope that Kostas comes back healthy and strong, able to contribute the best he can for his team, helping them win as many games as possible.”

Between Greek teams, Antetokounmpo confessed he is unable to chose between them, as he wishes them both success. Like I said, I wish both teams the best. I’m watching but not watching the matches. I only watch the highlights. I like it a lot. I don’t watch the NBA,” he stated.

As they conversed about European basketball, it was impossible not to mention the upcoming qualifying games for the Paris Olympics in the summer. As Greece has a new head coach, the Milwaukee forward admitted feeling excited to play under Vassilis Spanoulis’ leadership.

“I would love to be a part of this team that has energy, playing with a lot of confidence, but it definitely comes from the coach, Vassilis Spanoulis. He played 18-20 years of basketball. He knows the game of basketball and allows you to showcase your talent,” Giannis expressed.

According to the superstar, the new Greek coach will help him unlock his potential. “He also lets you play freely, and I think as long as you play to win and as long as you’re playing to help the team, he lets you do what you have to do to show your talent out there,” he assured.

Giannis expressed his deep desire to lead the Greek national team to the 2024 Paris Olympics

As the upcoming Olympic Games are only months away, Antetokounmpo admitted that he’s starting to feel excited over the next qualifying contests that will decide if Greece makes it to the global tournament.

“I would love to play in the Olympics,” he started out. “It’s far away, four or five months from now. I’m not gonna lie to you. In my mind right now… I’m not thinking about the Olympics. Sure, I watch the guys playing, and I saw the last win they had. They were awesome down there against the Netherlands. They turned the game around, played defense in the last few minutes, moved the ball around, got free shots, played really well.”

According to the veteran forward, to participate in this world competition is a dream for any athlete, especially if you get to represent your own nation. As he’s enjoying a successful run in Milwaukee this campaign, he admitted that he’s already thinking about the big stage.

“When that moment comes, I’d like us to do well at the Pre-Olympic and hopefully get a qualification for the Olympics. I think in 2016, eight years ago, we had a chance to go against Croatia and we lost, but that was the closest I’ve ever been to the Olympics. It’s an athlete’s dream to be at Olympic Village,” Giannis concluded.