Main Page
Goran Dragic interested in returning to the Heat
Goran Dragic, 37, is currently an unrestricted free agent after signing a Rest-of-Season contract with the Milwaukee Bucks in March, and the 15-year veteran is now interested in returning to the Miami Heat.
“The main desire is to return to Miami,” Dragic told siol.net. “Now everyone is waiting for Damian Lillard to decide where he will go next, so everyone is off to a low start. When this is known, the movement for the other players will open as well.”
According to a few NBA betting sites, the Miami Heat hold fifth-shortest odds to win next season’s championship in 2024. Check out which sportsbooks are showing better odds for the Boston Celtics and Milwaukee Bucks.
Goran Dragic revealed his desired landing spot this summer 👀 pic.twitter.com/iAhHHExzh4
— BasketNews (@BasketNews_com) July 14, 2023
“We are in talks with a few clubs, but much more will be known in a few days when the news will be released. You will see,” Goran Dragic added. “My home is in Miami; I have both children who go to school there.
“It really all works out. I spent the best seven years of my career there, and I think returning to Miami would be the icing on the cake. That would really be something phenomenal. We’ll see.”
Furthermore, the Heat have two open roster spots, but the team is holding off signing any new players until the Damian Lillard situation is resolved, per Ira Winderman of the South Florida Sun Sentinel.
Former Chicago Bulls guard Goran Dragic is interested in returning to the Miami Heat for the 2023-24 season, has a home in Miami
In February 2015, the Phoenix Suns traded Goran Dragic and his younger brother, Zoran Dragic, to the Heat. Goran made 282 starts in 391 games played with Miami over the course of seven seasons (2015-2021).
Moreover, the 6-foot-3 guard averaged 16.2 points, 3.6 rebounds, 5.2 assists, and 30.9 minutes per game with the Heat. In 73 starts of the 2016-17 season, Dragic averaged a career-high-tying 20.3 points per game.
Along with averaging 3.8 rebounds, 5.8 assists, and 1.2 steals per game, the guard shot 47.5% from the floor, 40.5% beyond the arc, and 79% at the foul line. He averaged a career-best player efficiency rating of 27.1% as well.
“The main desire is to return to Miami. Now everyone is waiting for Damian Lillard to decide where he will go next, so everyone is off to a low start. When this is known, the movement for the other players will open as well. We are in talks with a few clubs, but much more will be… https://t.co/OJeMoNP90B
— Austin Konenski (@Austin_Konenski) July 14, 2023
In Miami’s 112-104 win over the Celtics on Nov. 28, 2016, the Slovenian standout recorded 27 points, two boards, a season-high 17 assists, and two steals in 38 minutes as a starter. Plus, he shot 8-of-15 (53.3%) from the field and 11-of-12 (91.7%) at the free throw line.
Dragic made 21 appearances split between the Toronto Raptors and Brooklyn Nets in the 2021-22 season. He averaged 7.5 points, 3.1 rebounds, and 4.1 dimes per game. Not to mention, he finished 37.7% shooting from the field and 25.4% from 3-point range.
Additionally, Dragic signed a one-year, $2.9 million contract with the Chicago Bulls in August 2022. However, Chicago then waived the All-Star guard this past February. In 58 games off the bench in the 2022-23 season, Dragic averaged 6.3 points, 1.4 boards, 2.6 assists, and 15 minutes per game.
NBA Betting Content You May Like
- Best NBA Betting Sites – Discover our List of The Best Sites to Bet on NBA Games.
- Best NBA Betting Apps – Top Betting Apps for NBA Ranked & Reviewed 2023.
- NBA Finals Betting – In-depth Guide for Betting on NBA Finals 2023.
- Best NBA Betting Strategies – Find the Best NBA Betting Strategy with our Expert Guide 2023.
- Free NBA Betting Picks – Discover Expert NBA Picks for Guaranteed Wins.
- NBA Betting Spreads – Learn to Bet on NBA Spreads & Claim up to $1,000 in Bonuses.
- NBA Draft Betting Guide – Best Odds, Picks and Betting Offers for 2023.
- Best NBA Futures Bets – In-depth Guide for NBA Futures Betting.
- NBA Live Betting Guide – Discover the Best NBA Live Betting Sites for 2023.
- Dwayne Wade Purchases Ownership Stake in WNBA’s Chicago Sky
- Goran Dragic interested in returning to the Heat
- Sam Cassell intends to provide unique mentality to Boston’s coaching staff: ‘I know how each player feels so I can relate’
- Nuggets sign forward Braxton Key to a two-way contract
- Doc Rivers reveals he’s ‘gonna enjoy life’ as he remains uncertain over his NBA-coaching career
-
Main Page 1 week ago
Hawks, Dejounte Murray agree to a four-year, $120 million extension
-
Main Page 1 week ago
Jeanie Buss left Shaquille O’Neal off her list of Top 5 most important Lakers
-
NBA 1 week ago
Michael Jordan seemingly has a problem with his son dating Scottie Pippen’s ex-wife
-
NBA 2 days ago
LeBron James Applauds Cam Reddish Signing on Twitter, Calls Him A ‘Flat Out Hooper’