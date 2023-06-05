Grizzlies superstar Ja Morant reportedly facing 40-match suspension during first half of upcoming season

It seems Ja Morant won’t be getting lucky this time, after reports have flooded social media suggesting that the Grizzlies superstar will be out of action for a long time next season, as the league is yet to disclose what punishment he will suffer for his latest antics involving a second video of him flashing a gun.

After the first incident happened at the start of March, the NBA had personally met with the 23-year-old and genuinely believed him to be ashamed as he promised to never repeat.

“I know I’ve disappointed a lot of people who have supported me,” Morant said days after his second mistake. “This is a journey and I recognize there is more work to do. My words may not mean much right now, but I take full responsibility for my actions. I’m committed to continuing to work on myself.”

That first time was back in March, as Morant posted an Instagram Live partying in a nightclub after a game in Denver with a gun in his hands. Not only did he get suspended eight matches for it, the athlete was caught a second time and forced his club to take stronger measures.

It has been three weeks already since the superstar’s second mistake surfaced the internet and NBA Commissioner Adam Silver recently announced that they’ve made a decision about what sort of sanctions he will face but are finding the correct moment to announce it.

Take a look at what ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reported over the potential penalties for Morant:

Silver was asked why the league was taking so long to determine his punishment, and he laid out the situation.

“In assessing what discipline is appropriate, if that’s the case, we look at both the history of prior acts,” he explained. “But then we look at individual player’s history as well and the seriousness, of course, of the conduct. So, those are all the things that get factored. It’s not an exact science. It comes down to judgment at the end of the day on the part of me and my colleagues in the league office.”

The NBA Commissioner explained why it has taken so long for the league to expose the punishment

Before the start of the NBA Finals, Silver also detailed on the reasons why the timing still wasn’t right to discuss the investigation’s findings, considering it “would be unfair” to those currently concentrated on conquering the title.

“In terms of the timing, we’ve uncovered a fair amount of additional information,” Silver expressed. “Since I was still asked about the situation, I would say we probably could’ve brought it to a head now, but we made the decision and I believe the Players Association agrees with us, that it would be unfair to these players and these teams in the middle of this series to announce the results of that investigation.

“It’s better to park that at the moment, at least any public announcement, and my sense now is that shortly after the conclusion of the Finals.”

So, the fact that the Memphis franchise already suspended the player during this offseason, is one of the main reasons why the league isn’t rushing to make it public, as they are not currently competing.