Updated 5 hours ago
USA Today Network

The Memphis Grizzlies are trading three second-round draft picks (2025 via New Orleans Pelicans, 2028-29 via Memphis) to the Phoenix Suns for two first-round pick swaps (2024, 2030) and Isaiah Todd.

In June, the Washington Wizards finalized a trade to send Bradley Beal and Todd to Phoenix for Chris Paul, Landry Shamet, Jordan Goodwin, multiple second-round draft picks, and a picks swap.

In 2024 and 2030, the Memphis Grizzlies will have the right to swap their own first for the lesser of the Suns-Wizards firsts, according to sources. The draft order would show Washington at No. 10, Phoenix at No. 20, and Memphis at No. 25.

Isaiah Todd, 21, was selected 31st overall by the Milwaukee Bucks in the 2021 NBA Draft. Todd was then traded to the Indiana Pacers and Wizards. While with the G League Ignite in the 2020-21 season, he made two starts in 15 appearances. He averaged 12.3 points, 4.9 rebounds, and 24.4 minutes per game.

While with the Capital City Go-Go in the 2021-22 season, the forward averaged 11.7 points, 5.1 boards, 1.0 assist, 1.0 block, and 30.7 minutes per game in 27 games.

In 12 games off the bench with Washington in his rookie 2021-22 NBA season, the forward averaged 1.7 points, 1.0 rebound, and 6.2 minutes per game. He also shot 26.9% from the field and 33.3% at the foul line.

In the 2022-23 season, Todd made six appearances with the Wizards. The 6-foot-10 wing averaged 1.5 points, 2.0 rebounds, and 10.2 minutes per game while shooting 15.8% from the floor and 10% outside the arc.


Furthermore, in Washington’s 114-109 regular-season finale loss to the Houston Rockets on Apr. 9, the forward recorded career highs of seven points and 12 rebounds in 46 minutes of his first career start. Todd finished 2-of-14 (14.3%) shooting from the floor, 1-of-7 (14.3%) beyond the arc and knocked down both free throws.

In the 2022-23 G League season with the Go-Go, the forward averaged 6.5 points, 2.5 rebounds, and 20.4 minutes per game. Todd’s best G League season was his rookie year.

Todd is projected to earn $1,836,096 with the Grizzlies in 2023-24. His deal includes a $1,988,598 club option for 2024-25. This is part of the four-year, $6.9 million contract he signed with Washington in August 2021.

