The NBA’s new collective bargaining agreement (CBA) has generated quite a buzz, especially since it will reportedly allow players to invest in NBA and WNBA teams, cannabis companies, and sportsbooks. However, one individual who is not thrilled about this development is Haralabos Voulgaris, the former NBA gambler turned NBA team executive. Voulgaris has expressed his concerns about potential conflicts of interest that may arise from this unprecedented move.

New CBA Allows Investment in Sportsbooks

Haralabos Voulgaris is a well-known figure in the NBA community. He made his name as the NBA’s most successful gambler, using his skills in data analytics to predict game outcomes.

His impressive track record meant he eventually parlayed (see what I did there?) that into to a role as an executive for the Dallas Mavericks. He finished with the Mavericks in June of 2021 before going on to buy his own Spanish soccer club. However, Voulgaris’ opinion on the new CBA’s investment allowances has garnered attention due to his background in sports betting.

The new CBA, which was tentatively agreed upon between the NBA and the National Basketball Players Association (NBPA), is set to revolutionize the landscape of professional sports. As reported by Shams Charania of The Athletic, the agreement will enable players to invest in NBA and WNBA teams and promote or invest in sports betting and cannabis companies.

This dramatic shift comes as a result of the increasing legalization of both sports betting and marijuana in the United States.

Haralabos Voulgaris Worried About Potential Conflict of Interest

Nevertheless, Haralabos Voulgaris has taken issue with the idea of players investing in sportsbooks, citing potential conflicts of interest. In a tweet, Voulgaris remarked, “Players owning a piece of a sportsbook, what could go wrong?”

The implication here is that players who have a financial stake in a sportsbook could potentially use their on-court actions to influence betting outcomes and maximize their profits.

In response to another tweet discussing points shaving, Voulgaris added, “It’s not point shaving; it’s just being a ‘strategic investor.'” Again, the concern here is that players who invest in sportsbooks may be tempted to exploit their positions as athletes for financial gain, even if their actions do not fall under the traditional definition of points shaving.

The new CBA is undoubtedly a game-changer for the NBA and its players. While it offers new opportunities for investment and promotion, there are still questions that need to be addressed, particularly around the potential for conflicts of interest. Voulgaris’ concerns highlight the need for further discussion and clear guidelines to ensure the integrity of the game remains intact.

As the new CBA is ratified and more details emerge, it will be essential for the NBA and NBPA to establish specific regulations on how players can invest and promote sportsbooks and other related companies. This will be crucial in maintaining the league’s credibility and preventing potential issues that may arise from players’ newfound investment opportunities.

