Miami Heat star Tyler Herro (right hand) has been ruled out for Game 3 of the 2023 NBA Finals against the Denver Nuggets. “I’m told that Game 2 on Sunday looms as a possibility for Tyler Herro,” ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reported last Thursday.

“He’ll have a couple more days here to test out that fractured right hand that has now healed.” However, the 2022 Sixth Man of the Year is still experiencing soreness and swelling in his shooting hand after workouts. He has not yet been cleared to return.

According to a few of NBA betting sites, the Denver Nuggets are the favorites to win the 2023 NBA Finals. Sportsbooks show Miami Heat forward Jimmy Butler with second-shortest odds to win Finals MVP.

Coach Spo provides an update on the status of Tyler Herro pic.twitter.com/3MhheZkMe0 — Miami HEAT (@MiamiHEAT) June 6, 2023



“He has not been cleared yet, so that’s where we are,” said Heat coach Erik Spoelstra. “But we’re encouraged by the work that he has been doing. … He is going to do a full-contact workout after this. We’ll evaluate that. We’ll meet with the training staff, and we’ll just continue this process.”

Additionally, Herro underwent surgery on his right shooting hand in April after diving for a loose ball in Miami’s first-round win in Game 1 against the Milwaukee Bucks.

In 67 starts of the regular season, Herro averaged 20.1 points and career highs of 5.4 rebounds, 4.2 assists, and 34.9 minutes per game. The fourth-year guard also shot 43.9% from the field, 37.8% beyond the arc, and a career-best 93.4% at the foul line. He finished 18th in 3s with 203 as well.

Miami Heat guard Tyler Herro (right hand) has been ruled out for Wednesday night’s Game 3 matchup of the 2023 NBA Finals against the Denver Nuggets

In Miami’s 111-108 win over the Houston Rockets on Dec. 15, Tyler Herro scored a career-high 41 points in 40 minutes as a starter. Along with notching six boards, two assists, one steal, and one block, the fourth-year guard shot 13-of-20 (65%) from the floor and 10-of-15 (66.7%) outside the arc.

Moreover, Herro became the fourth Miami Heat player to hit 10 3-pointers in a single game, a record set by Duncan Robinson on Dec. 10, 2019. The 13th overall pick from the 2019 draft joined Stephen Curry and James Harden as the only players in NBA history to make at least nine 3-pointers in consecutive games.

Last Wednesday, TNT sideline reporter Chris Haynes reported that Tyler Herro could return for Game 3. Of course, more time is needed. Victor Oladipo (knee) and Cody Zeller (foot) are the other Heat players on the injury report. Oladipo remains out for the remainder of the season, whereas Zeller is probable.

Tyler Herro (hand) again listed as out for Heat for Wednesday’s Game 3 vs. Nuggets in NBA Finals. Oladipo (knee) also out. Zeller (foot) is probable. Adebayo (shoulder) and Vincent (ankle) are available. — Ira Winderman (@IraHeatBeat) June 6, 2023



Furthermore, ESPN’s Ros Gold-Onwude provided another update. “I spoke with Tyler Herro ahead his Game 2 pregame routine and he told me he experiences both soreness and swelling in the right hand after shooting and he can feel the soreness when he’s making a ‘follow through’ shooting motion.

“He also shared his consideration of not wanting to come back and mess up the rhythm of the team. While there was hope he’d return for Game 2 as he’s participating in all aspects of team practice, he’s making sure the time is right for his return to the court.”

Entering Game 3 of the 2023 NBA Finals, sportsbooks show the Heat as 2-point underdogs at home against Denver. Per ESPN’s Basketball Power Index, the Nuggets have a 66.7% chance of winning away.

NBA Betting Content You May Like