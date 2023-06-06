Heat rookie Nikola Jovic admits he wants to learn from Serbian compatriot Nikola Jokic during NBA Finals

Have you ever confused Heat rookie’s name Nikola Jovic with Nuggets superstar Nikola Jokic, or the other way around? As both players are currently facing each other in the NBA Finals this season, a lot has surfaced about the Serbian’s relationship, or even lack of it.

The truth is, the Miami athlete pretty much idolizes his compatriot, as he’s always wanted to meet him and even wishes his Finals’ opponent the best, as weird as that may sound.

Sometimes territorial loyalties can be stronger than anything else, as the unique connection between the two Serbian is real even though they live completely different realities. On one hand, we have the two-time MVP who is revolutionizing the center position, and in the other there’s a teenage rookie who probably won’t even play too much this championship series.

In spite of both being born in the same country, Jokic and Jovic finally met for the first time this year.

“You’re not able to see that much of him,” the young talent explained. “In Serbia, we don’t have cable where they show every game. It’s not easy to see him all the time. And so therefore it’s not like we’re that close, him and me.

“I really don’t know him that good,” he said. “I just got started in the NBA. I can see him as a big brother because of how he is, though. Hopefully, I can get to know him better and he can teach me everything he knows.”

However, the Serbian basketball scene is relatively small and most people know each other somehow, even though it is still a growing industry.

“He was playing in the same team that I played back in Serbia,” the Denver big man recalled. “One of his coaches was my godfather who worked there. He told me, I think a year before, he’s going to get drafted and that he’s actually a really good player, really good person, that he’s really working hard, can have talent to be an NBA player.”

The Serbian youngster hopes to learn as much as possible from his rival superstar

Jovic hasn’t played too much this first season, as he’s appreared in just 15 contests with averages of 5.5 points and 2.1 rebounds. However, Miami’s player development system has guided many young talents to the top in recent years.

Take a look at some of the 19-year-old’s best highlights ever since he landed in Florida:

“He gave me a lot of advice and I took it to heart,” Jovic said about meeting the Denver center. “Told me how this league goes, how I should get my work in. It was really wonderful. I love his game, love him as a person. I like how he carries himself, very humble and very thankful.”

In the 2022 NBA Draft, Jovic was taken late in the first round, but 14 spots ahead of Jokic eight years earlier.

“He’s not big on social media. He’s big on his team and his family and friends. He’s also a big presence for young guys from our country, like me, who play basketball. We all like how he represents us. We’re proud of him,” the Heat player concluded.