Hornets first-round pick Brandon Miller responds to fans who booed him during selection: ‘We’ll get that big trophy at the end’

If you thought Charlotte‘s first-round pick Brandon Miller didn’t hear all the booing that went on when he was selected during the 2023 NBA Draft, then you’re wrong. He’s not only well aware, but he addressed them during an interview with a North Carolina sports program.

“​​To the ones who are booing, I’ll just let you know we’re gonna get a lot of wins this year, definitely,” Miller told the press. “We’re gonna try to hold up that big trophy at the end. I’m just gonna have a lot of winners around me.”

Apparently, point guard Scoot Henderson was the young star that Hornets fans were expecting to select during the draft, but the Trail Blazers ended up taking the player with the No. 3 overall pick.

Take a look at the moment the foward’s name was announced at Brooklyn’s Spectrum Center:

When Miller’s name was called that Thursday night, scenes showed how most Charlotte fans reacted bitterly to the Alabama foward. Not only did they boo, but also gave the news a thumbs-down as NBA Commissioner Adam Silver made the announcement.

The No. 2 overall pick reacted with a bold promise to the Hornets supporters, going all the way to commit to lift the Larry O’Brien Championship Trophy by the end of the upcoming campaign.

“I see the Charlotte Hornets in the NBA Finals next year. Hopefully, we’ll get that big trophy at the end,” Miller said. “My message to Charlotte Hornets fans would be that y’all will see us at the end of the year holding that big trophy up.”

Fans booed Miller because he’s connect to a murder case, but was never charged or suspended over the incident

During his time representing the Alabama Crimson Tide, the rising star was linked to a murder case that also involved former teammate Darius Miles. Even though the 20-year-old was surrounded by controversy during the investigation, he was never charged or suspended.

Also, his attitude has been quite arrogant during the predraft workouts, as the youngster recalled how he talked trash to Michael Jordan during his time in North Carolina.

“MJ was never the guy I grew up watching; I grew up watching Paul George. Michael Jordan was just a regular guy in the gym watching me work out… He told me I was just a shooter. But I can’t let Jordan get into your head. I was kinda talking trash back to me. I witnessed him airball a free throw, too; I’ll have that against him. It’s just him being old. Lace ’em up,’” Miller said.

The former Alabama alumni admitted to have never seen Chicago Bulls legend in his prime, but still admitted to have fun spending time around Jordan during his second round of workouts this week.

“It is definitely cool meeting him. He definitely sounds like how he sounds on TV, always trash-talking. I just really had a fun time with him,” he concluded.