Hornets vs Thunder Prediction, Preview, Free NBA Picks and Odds

In tonight’s interconference matchup, the Charlotte Hornets are taking on the Oklahoma City Thunder at Paycom Center; free NBA picks are featured here. These two teams are meeting for the second time during this regular season. Keep reading for Hornets vs Thunder preview content.

Can Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and the Thunder squash their five-game losing streak? The guard is averaging 24 points per game and shooting 44.2% from the field this season. In addition to the starting lineups, our top NBA picks and betting trends are available below. If you place bets daily, read our best NBA betting sites list for 2022.

Get $1000 NBA Bonus at BetOnline $1000 NBA Welcome Bonus - BOL1000 Get Offer

Hornets vs Thunder Game Information

🏀 Teams: Charlotte Hornets | Oklahoma City Thunder

Charlotte Hornets | Oklahoma City Thunder 📊 Record: Pacers (33-35, 36-30-2 ATS) | Thunder (20-47, 39-24-4 ATS)

Pacers (33-35, 36-30-2 ATS) | Thunder (20-47, 39-24-4 ATS) 📅 Date: Monday, March 14, 2022

Monday, March 14, 2022 🕛 Time: 8 p.m. ET

8 p.m. ET 📺 TV Channel: Bally Sports Kansas City, Bally Sports South & NBA League Pass

Bally Sports Kansas City, Bally Sports South & NBA League Pass 🏟 Venue: Paycom Center; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma

Paycom Center; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma 🎲 NBA Odds: Hornets -10 (-113) | Thunder +10 (-107)

Hornets vs Thunder NBA Picks and Betting Odds

All Hornets vs Thunder betting odds can be found at BetOnline.

Hornets vs Thunder Injuries

Charlotte Hornets Injury Report

SG James Bouknight (out indefinitely) | SF Gordon Hayward (out indefinitely)

Oklahoma City Thunder Injury Report

SF Jeremiah Robinson-Earl (out two to three weeks) | PF Derrick Favors (out indefinitely) | SG Ty Jerome (out for the season) | SG Luguentz Dort (out for the season) | PF Mike Muscala (out for the season) | SG Kenrich Williams (out indefinitely) | SG Josh Giddey (out indefinitely)

Hornets vs Thunder Preview and News | NBA Picks

For Monday night’s non-conference rematch, the Hornets are striving to earn a top-eight playoff spot in the Eastern Conference standings. Last Friday, in their 142-120 blowout road win over the Pelicans, forward Miles Bridges led his team in scoring with 26 points in 29 minutes of action. Guard Terry Rozier ended his outing with 25 points, 3.0 rebounds and 8.0 assists in 33 minutes played.

Furthermore, Charlotte shot 52-for-87 (59.8%) from the field and 22-for-47 (46.8%) from behind the arc. The Hornets’ win over the Pelicans put an end to their two-game skid. Including this victory on the road, Charlotte is 17-18 away, 16-17 at home and 19-15-1 ATS away. Free NBA picks and betting trends are below.

The best part of your Monday: HORNETS HOOPS! 🐝 pic.twitter.com/VHxqGKdDtU — Charlotte Hornets (@hornets) March 14, 2022

As for the Thunder, they have won just two of their past 10 games played. They are currently on a five-game losing streak. In their 125-118 home loss to the Grizzlies on Sunday, guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander scored a team-high 31 points in 38 minutes played. Also, Memphis outscored them 72-52 in the free throw lane.

Referring to ESPN’s Basketball Power Index, the Hornets have a 74.3% probability of winning.

Oklahoma City is entering tonight’s game 9-25 at home, 11-22 away and 17-13-4 ATS at home this season. Taking into account other head-to-head meetings, in the previous three matchups, the Hornets are 2-1 versus the Thunder. On Jan. 21, Charlotte defeated them 121-98 at Spectrum Center.

Hornets vs Thunder NBA Betting Trends | NBA Picks

The total has gone over in Charlotte’s past four games after a win.

Next, the Hornets are 4-0 ATS in their previous four road matchups versus Oklahoma City.

To add to that, the Hornets are 8-17-1 ATS in their last 26 meetings against the Thunder.

On the other side, the total has gone under in seven of the Thunder’s past eight games when playing at home as the underdog.

Oklahoma City is 0-3-1 ATS in its last four contests after covering the spread in a prior win.

Lastly, the Thunder are 2-5-2 in their previous nine home games.

Projected Charlotte Hornets Starting Lineup

PG LaMelo Ball | SG Terry Rozier | PF PJ Washington | SF Miles Bridges | C Mason Plumlee

Projected Oklahoma City Thunder Starting Lineup

PG Theo Maledon | SG Shai Gilgeous-Alexander | PF Tre Mann | SF Darius Bazley | C Isaiah Roby

Hornets vs Thunder Prediction | Free NBA Picks

Concerning this non-conference rematch, the total has gone under in five of the Hornets’ last six matchups versus below-.500 opponents. However, the total has gone over in Charlotte’s past four contests when playing as the favorite. While the Thunder are indeed dreadful, this betting data should explain why oddsmakers believe the Hornets will win by at least 10 points.

To add to the statistics above, Oklahoma City is 5-1-2 ATS in its previous eight contests played on a Monday. In short, contemplate picking the Hornets to win, they will cover the spread and the total will go over 231. If you have never placed a bet, read our handicap betting guide. Other NBA picks are on the main page.

All NBA betting lines were retrieved from BetOnline. Click below to claim a free bet, if you’re a new customer.