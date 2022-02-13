How To Bet On The Super Bowl In IL | Illinois Sports Betting Bonuses

In Illinois, sports fans have access to mobile sports betting options but in-person sign up is still required. This makes it easier for NFL fans to bet on the Super Bowl in Illinois with one of the top online sportsbooks. Not only do offshore sportsbooks offer better odds and bigger bonuses, but they also have special promotions for Super Bowl 2022. In this article, we’ll explain how to bet on the Super Bowl in Illinois and claim free bets on Super Bowl Sunday.

Finding out where to bet on the Super Bowl Illinois can be confusing, especially for football fans that are new to betting online.

Below, we ranked the best Super Bowl betting sites based on their sportsbook offers for the Big Game.

BetUS – The Biggest Sports Betting Bonus in Illinois BetOnline – Free Super Bowl Bets and Bonus Cash Bovada – Bitcoin Betting Bonus for Super Bowl 56 MyBookie – The Best Odds for Super Bowl Prop Bets

Next, we’ll show you how to bet on the Super Bowl in Illinois and get betting bonuses for the Big Game.

How to Bet on the Super Bowl in Illinois

Now that Illinois sports betting is legal, it’s never been easier for fans to cash in on their football knowledge.

With the Super Bowl just a few days away, we’ll break down how to bet on the Super Bowl in Illinois and claim online betting bonuses.

Choose an IL betting site from this page Click on the button to get your IL sports betting bonus Sign up for sportsbook in Illinois with real account information Make a qualifying deposit Receive your free bets for Super Bowl 2022 Place your free Super Bowl bet

Before you place your bets, let’s review the Super Bowl schedule, including how to watch the Super Bowl in Illinois.

Super Bowl 2022 — Game Information:

🏈 Teams: Cincinnati Bengals vs Los Angeles Rams

📅 Date: February 13, 2022

🕡 Super Bowl Kickoff Time: 6:30 pm EST

📺 TV Channel: NBC | NBC Sports App

🏟 Stadium: SoFi Stadium

🎲 Odds: LA -4.0 | CIN +4.0

If you’re betting on the Big Game, it’s important to get the best odds for the Super Bowl.

Compare your Super Bowl odds with the Super Bowl lines from BetUS below.

Super Bowl 2022 Odds from BetUS Cincinnati Bengals Los Angeles Rams Moneyline +170 -200 Point Spread +4.0 -4.0 Total Over/Under

48.5

Next, we’ll let you know what kind of sports betting offers are available for the Super Bowl in Illinois.

BetUS – The Biggest Sports Betting Bonus in Illinois

125% Deposit Bonus Worth Up To $3,125 In Free Bets For Super Bowl 2022

BetUS Sportsbook Overview 🏆 Founded 1994 ✅ Recommended For The Biggest Betting Bonus In Illinois 💰 Welcome Bonus Offer 125% Deposit Bonus, Up To $3,125

When it comes to betting bonuses, few sportsbooks give more value to their customers than BetUS. At BetUS, new members can take advantage of some of the best sports betting bonuses ahead of Super Bowl LVI. BetUS offers a 125 percent deposit bonus worth up to $3,125 and a 200 percent deposit bonus worth up to $2,500 when depositing with cryptocurrency.

MyBookie – The Best Odds for Super Bowl Prop Bets

100% Deposit Bonus, Up To $1,000 In Free Bets for Super Bowl 2022

MyBookie Sportsbook Overview 🏆 Founded 2003 💰 Welcome Bonus Offer 100% Deposit Bonus, Up To $1,000 ✅ Recommended For Great Super Bowl Odds [/su_table A great option on Super Bowl Sunday, MyBookie has a reputation for delivering some of the best odds in the industry. New customers can sign up to MyBookie and receive a 100 percent deposit bonus worth up to $1,000 in free bets that can be used on the Super Bowl. With less vig on most Super Bowl props, sports fans get more value at every bet with MyBookie. Click the button below to sign up to MyBookie and get $1,000 in free bets for the Super Bowl. Bet on the Super Bowl at MyBookie BetOnline – Free Super Bowl Bets and Bonus Cash 50% Deposit Bonus, Up To $1,050 In Free Bets For Super Bowl 2022 BetOnline Sportsbook Review 🏆 Founded 2004 💰 Welcome Bonus Offer 50% Deposit Bonus, Up To $1,000 ✅ Recommended For Single Game NFL Betting

BetOnline is one of the best sportsbooks to place a bet with on Super Bowl Sunday. At BetOnline, new customers are rewarded with a welcome bonus and two free bet offers for the Super Bowl. Members can claim a 50 percent deposit bonus worth up to $1,000 on their first deposit. BetOnline also offers a risk-free player props bet and a free live bet on the Super Bowl worth up to $25 each.

Bovada – Bitcoin Betting Bonus For Super Bowl 56

75% Deposit Bonus, Up To $750 For Super Bowl LVI

Bovada Sportsbook Overview 🏆 Founded 2011 💰 Welcome Bonus Offer 75% Deposit Bonus, Up To $750 ✅ Recommended For Super Bowl Props

Not only does it have competitive odds for the Big Game, but Bovada is also the best sportsbook for betting on Super Bowl props. Members can cash in on Super Bowl prop bets or request odds for custom bets with #WhatsYaWager. With Super Bowl Sunday on the horizon, Bovada is giving away a 100 percent deposit bonus worth up to $400, plus 50 free spins at the Bodog Casino.

Free Super Bowl Picks

Los Angeles has home field advantage and one of the NFL’s best defenses, which should give the Rams an undeniable edge in the Super Bowl. The Rams pass rush has also been on fire during the NFL Playoffs. Aaron Donald, Melvin Ingram, and Von Miller have all had success with making plays in the backfield during the postseason. Look for this unit to exploit Cincinnati’s weak offensive line and take the Rams to cover the spread versus the Cincinnati Bengals in Super Bowl LVI.