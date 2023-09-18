LSU guard Hailey Van Lith, 22, is rumored to still be dating Orlando Magic star Jalen Suggs, also 22. But is it true? When the couple first began dating in 2021, Suggs played for the Gonzaga Bulldogs.

The Magic guard revealed their relationship via an X post at the time. Considering the X and Instagram posts have since been deleted, a number of fans are speculating that they’re no longer together.

In March 2021, Van Lith (696K followers, $965K) and Suggs (325K followers, $495K) were among the top five most-followed athletes with top NIL earning power on Elite Eight teams, per Front Office Sports.

Suggs was also a McDonald’s All-American in high school in 2020 and a consensus second-team All-American as a Gonzaga freshman in 2021. Orlando selected him fifth overall in the 2021 NBA Draft.

Jalen Suggs & Hailey Van Lith is the definition of a power couple. 🔥 pic.twitter.com/R12yKNIfT1 — BroBible (@BroBible) June 14, 2021

View this post on Instagram A post shared by HVL (@haileyvanlith)



In July 2021, Suggs wrote “Hey wife” as a response to Van Lith’s Instagram photo of her sporting Los Angeles Lakers shorts.

Van Lith played basketball at the late Kobe Bryant’s Mamba Sports Academy in Thousand Oaks, California, where she spent time with the Lakers legend and his late daughter, Gianna “Gigi” Bryant.

Regarding Van Lith’s personal dating life, she hasn’t responded to any rumors pertaining to her relationship status with Jalen Suggs. Therefore, is Van Lith still dating the Magic guard?

Is LSU star Hailey Van Lith still dating Orlando Magic guard Jalen Suggs? Van Lith is reportedly not back together with ex-boyfriend Suggs as of September 2023

Although they never publicly acknowledged their relationship, the couple is still spotted hanging out together to this very day, igniting more dating rumors. Nonetheless, perhaps they’re just friends. For a reminder, Van Lith and Suggs are no longer following one another on social media. Until they do, fans can only speculate. According to her Instagram profile, she currently appears to be single.

Van Lith established herself as a star last season when she helped Louisville reach the Elite Eight. In 37 starts, she averaged career highs of 19.7 points, 3.2 assists, 1.5 steals, and 36.9 minutes per game.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by HVL (@haileyvanlith)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jalen Suggs (@jalensuggs)



The 5-foot-7 guard received her second first-team All-ACC selection after leading the conference in points (729), free throw percentage (87.4%), and minutes played (1,364). She had three incredible seasons (2020-23) with Louisville.

However, the Washington native surprised fans in April when she announced her transfer to LSU, following the Tigers’ national championship win over Iowa in Dallas, Texas.

In August, she reported to the LSU campus. During the early stages of the offseason, Hailey Van Lith was the top prospect of The Athletic’s transfer portal tracker. She has two seasons left of collegiate eligibility.

