Is Immanuel Quickley playing tonight (May 10) in Game 5 vs. Heat?

Immanuel Quickley (left ankle sprain) of the New York Knicks has been downgraded to doubtful for Wednesday night’s Game 5 matchup against the Miami Heat of the second-round of the 2023 NBA Playoffs.

Quickley suffered an ankle injury after tripping over Bam Adebayo during the fourth quarter of Saturday’s 105-86 loss to Miami in Game 3. Following the defeat, Knicks coach Tom Thibodeau confirmed a sprain.

Per a few NBA betting sites, Immanuel Quickley and the Knicks have eighth-shortest odds to win the championship, the lowest remaining odds for a playoff team. Sportsbooks show higher probabilities for the Philadelphia 76ers and Heat.

Immanuel Quickley (sprained left ankle) is doubtful for Game 5. — NY_KnicksPR (@NY_KnicksPR) May 9, 2023

Immanuel Quickley contributed 12 points on 4-of-12 (33.3%) shooting from the floor and 2-of-8 (25%) outside the arc in 21 minutes played off the bench in Game 3. Quickley tied Buddy Hield for third on contested 2-point shots (222), trailing Derrick White (335) and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (245).

In New York’s 137-115 win over the Houston Rockets on Mar. 27, the third-year guard scored a career-high 40 points in 31 minutes as a starter. Along with logging two boards, nine assists, one steal, and one block, Quickley shot 14-of-18 (77.8%) from the field and drained five 3-pointers.

Knicks guard Immanuel Quickley (left ankle sprain) has been downgraded to doubtful for Wednesday night’s Game 5 matchup at home against Heat

Through eight playoff games off the bench this postseason, Quickley is averaging 9.0 points, 1.6 rebounds, 1.0 assist, and 21.9 minutes per game. He’s also shooting 34.8% from the floor and 85% at the foul line.

Entering Game 5 on Wednesday night, the Knicks are 13-4 in their last 17 home games.

However, they’re 5-13 ATS in their past 18 home games against Miami. And the point total has gone under in seven of New York’s previous nine contests. Immanuel Quickley adds depth to the Knicks’ second unit.

Immanuel Quickley went down with an apparent knee injury after colliding with Bam Adebayo on this play. Hope he's okay 🙏 pic.twitter.com/ZDEit0v2PP — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) May 6, 2023

Meanwhile, the Heat are 6-1 in their last seven games. The point total has gone over in seven of Miami’s past eight road games. Not to mention, the Heat have covered the spread in their previous five matchups versus Eastern Conference opponents.

According to ESPN’s Basketball Power Index, the Knicks have a 77.5% chance of cutting their series deficit to 3-2 at home against Miami in Game 5. Sportsbooks show New York as a 3.5-point favorite. With Immanuel Quickley healthy, the Knicks are a stronger team down the stretch.

NBA Betting Content You May Like