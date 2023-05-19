Is Omer Yurtseven playing tonight (May 19) in Game 2 vs. Celtics?

Omer Yurtseven (nose contusion) of the Miami Heat is questionable for Friday night’s Game 2 matchup against the Boston Celtics of the 2023 Eastern Conference Finals.

The 7-foot center appeared in only nine games off the bench in the regular season. Yurtseven averaged 4.4 points, 2.6 rebounds, and 9.2 minutes per game. Miami won Game 1 over Boston. So, Bam Adebayo and Cody Zeller are doing just fine in the rotation.

Referring to a couple of NBA betting sites, Omer Yurtseven and the Heat have the lowest championship odds among the remaining playoff teams. Sportsbooks are showing better odds for the Celtics, Denver Nuggets, and Los Angeles Lakers.

Omer Yurtseven has been scrimmaging amid his lack of playing time and apparently stuck his nose in somewhere. https://t.co/Xq3ceKeQ8M — Ira Winderman (@IraHeatBeat) May 18, 2023

In Miami’s 123-110 regular season-finale win over the Orlando Magic on Apr. 9, Omer Yurtseven posted season highs of 14 points and seven rebounds in 24 minutes off the bench. He finished 5-of-9 (55.6%) shooting from the floor and drained a 3-pointer.

During his 2021-22 rookie season, Yurtseven recorded career highs of 22 points and 16 rebounds in the Heat’s 115-113 loss to the Sacramento Kings on Jan. 2, 2022. Thirteen days later, Big Yurt also logged 22 points against the Philadelphia 76ers.

Leading into Game 2 of the 2023 ECF, the Heat are 8-2 ATS in their last 10 games. The point total has gone over in nine of Miami’s past 12 contests. Miami is 4-1 in its previous five matchups vs. Atlantic Division opponents as well.

More importantly, the point total has gone over in five of Miami’s last six road games against Boston. Based on 31 head-to-head matchups, the Heat are 17-14 all time in the postseason vs. the Celtics. Therefore, the team is thriving without Omer Yurtseven.

The Miami Heat are the fifth team to open with road wins in each of their first three playoff series, joining the 2021 Atlanta Hawks, 1999 New York Knicks, 1989 Chicago Bulls, and 1981 Houston Rockets.

According to ESPN’s Basketball Power Index, the Celtics have an 83.3% chance of defeating Miami in Game 2. Sportsbooks show the Heat as 9-point underdogs. Barring a major injury, Omer Yurtseven could return this postseason for Miami.

