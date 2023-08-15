James Harden refused to sign a fan’s Philadelphia 76ers jersey during an Adidas event in China. “I was stunned on the spot; my buddy and I put a 76ers jersey in front of him, but he wouldn’t sign it,” the Chinaman posted on Chinese forum Hupu. The messages were translated to English.

Another Harden fan wrote, “For insulting [Philadelphia 76ers president of basketball operations Daryl] Morey in China, I must give Harden a big thumbs up.” Additionally, one other fan posted, “I didn’t expect Harden to be so brave and speak out on a sensitive topic? Is he drunk?”

Per a few NBA betting sites, the Philadelphia 76ers hold ninth-shortest odds to win next season’s championship in 2024. Check out which sportsbooks are showing better odds for the Boston Celtics, Milwaukee Bucks, and Miami Heat.

According to the discussion forum, Harden did sign the Chinese version of a Houston Rockets jersey. This was hours after the 10-time All-Star dissed Philadelphia 76ers president of basketball operations Daryl Morey.

“Daryl Morey is a liar, and I will never be a part of an organization that he’s a part of,” Harden said. “Let me say that again: Daryl Morey is a liar, and I will never be a part of an organization that he’s a part of.”

Harden exercised his $35.64 million player option for the 2023-24 season with the 76ers in June. His player option is part of the two-year, $68.64 million contract he signed with the team last July.

Harden signed his two-year deal last offseason after declining a $47.4 million player option for the 2022-23 season. His previous option was included in the four-year, $171 million extension he signed with the Rockets in July 2017.

Morey has not yet negotiated a trade package with another team. However, the 14-year veteran has been vocal about playing for the Los Angeles Clippers.

In 58 starts with the Sixers in the 2022-23 season, Harden averaged 21 points, 6.1 rebounds, 10.7 assists, 1.2 steals, and 36.8 minutes per game.

James Harden: “Daryl Morey is a liar and I will never be a part of an organization that he’s a part of. Let me say that again: Daryl Morey is a liar and I will never be a part of an organization that he’s a part of.” pic.twitter.com/AmHJ0WwbF2 — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) August 14, 2023



Also, the seven-time All-NBA member shot 44.1% from the floor and 38.5% outside the arc, his highest 3-point shooting percentage since the 2011-12 season with the Oklahoma City Thunder (39%).

Harden is only one of six players to record at least 20,000 points, 5,000 rebounds, and 7,000 assists through his first 1,000 career games. The three-time scoring champ joins Oscar Robertson, Gary Payton, LeBron James, Russell Westbrook, and Chris Paul.

