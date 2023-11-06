James Harden is ready for a new challenge. The veteran star returned to his hometown in Los Angeles after pressing for a trade out of Philadelphia as he lost confidence in his former boss Daryl Morey. Now that his wishes have been granted, and he’s spent over a week and a half with the Clippers, he’s prepared to make his official debut this Monday night.

“Definitely,” he answered the press when they asked if he felt ready to compete for his new club, which will play their sixth match of the NBA season at Madison Square Garden against the Knicks.

The Beard talked to reporters before starting Sunday’s practice in New York, as he indirectly said he was too good of a basketball player not to forsee any situation he wouldn’t be able to handle. The Clippers lost their last game against the Lakers last Wednesday, and just had a five-day break before tonight’s clash.

James Harden will debut for the Clippers on Monday vs. the Knicks at MSG, per @ShamsCharania pic.twitter.com/sT0t1UEEjK — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) November 5, 2023

“It feels good,” Harden shared after this week’s workouts with his new squad. “The practices and things that you’ll be doing, like when you’re training for a game, is much more difficult than the game. So when you get in the game, it’s a lot easier. I’m just excited to get on the court.”

His coach Tyronn Lue believes Harden is in good shape, but prefers to be cautious with his play time as he rather still monitor his workload in tonight’s contest in Manhattan.

“I don’t expect to go out there and play 40-something minutes, but no restrictions [physically],” James said on Sunday.

Lue explained why he trusts in Harden’s basketball knowledge, which has already stood out during his first days of practice in L.A.. “Just picking up plays quickly,” the trainer said of the superstar. “Understanding what guy’s going to be on the floor, how to make reads and passes in the pick-and-roll game.

“And so he’s asked for a lot of film to try to get up to speed as fast as possible. And it’s my job just to make sure he’s comfortable tomorrow night, not thinking too much on the floor.”

Ex-NBA GM believes that Harden might be ‘out of the league’ next year if he doesn’t succeed in Los Angeles

A lot has been said about The Beard this summer, as he forced himself out of his third NBA franchise after requesting a trade and sharing his frustrations with the press. Former NBA general manager Ryan McDonough is convinced that his actions have made him lose market value, and teams aren’t willing to offer him a long-term contract any longer.

“I think for Harden, individually, there’s not a lot of interest. The majority of teams do not want him at any price, even a non-guaranteed minimum, where he’d have to earn it,” he shared on SiriusXM NBA Radio.

According to the ex-Suns GM, Harden’s campaign will be under a microscope this year because if he doesn’t succeed with the Clippers, he might find himself out of the league the following season.

“I think one of the things that would be alarming …. is Harden goes through all of this, there is a lack of interest, he ends up in L.A. and without showing any remorse or self-reflection, his first comments are ‘I am the system.'” McDonough added. “… I think it has to work in L.A. — if it doesn’t work, I think there’s a chance that he’s out of the league next year.”