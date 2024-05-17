Right when the Nuggets were at the doors of eliminating their rivals and heading into the Western Conference Finals, the reigning champions were overpowered by the Timberwolves in historic fashion this Thursday night. Believe it or not, Nikola Jokic and company were beaten by 45 points in Game 6, in a 115-70 defeat that pushes the series into a Game 7 final on Sunday.

Denver’s poor offensive display meant their franchise’s worst-ever playoff scoring game, as they witnessed how Anthony Edwards scored 27, Jalen McDaniels hit 21 and Mike Conley returned from injury to contribute with 13 points.

However, the true victors of the match were the Minnesota defense, who saw their three big men Rudy Gobert, Nat Reid and Karl-Anthony Towns combine for 38 rebounds, and pushed down on the current league MVP. “Guys just believing in themselves,” Ant said. “I think the last three games we were all down on ourselves.”

“I told them I’ll see ya’ll motherfuckers for game seven” ANT to a Nuggets locker room attendant after Game 5pic.twitter.com/CAcdzXwKJG — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) May 17, 2024

Nuggets guard Jamal Murray struggled throughout the night, but didn’t give much credit to the opposition. “It was less about [Edwards], it was more about my elbow at that point,” he expressed postgame. “Even some passes, my arm… it was more offensively for him. It wasn’t him guarding me. He was scoring on the other end, and scoring at a great rate.”

“Everybody on their team just kind of brought their game today, and we weren’t able to defend them, and keep them out of our paint or get them off the line,” Murray finally admitted, after he was held to only 10 points on 4-of-18 shooting.

On the other hand, Jokic was brutally honest once the match was over. “They beat our ass. They were better than us in every segment of the game. We need to accept it. Take it. And just try to be better next time,” the superstar said.

“It’s a great loss. They beat us and destroyed us… Actually, we had them like 9-2 score, right? It didn’t look good for them in that period, you know?” he added as he intended to say that the Wolves aren’t invincible.

Murray lamented his elbow injury and hopes to be fully recovered by Sunday’s Game 7

The Nuggets guard, who was absolutely essential in beating the Lakers in the first round of the playoffs, revealed that he hurt his elbow on a screen. Unfortunately, he felt restricted throughout the clash against the Timberwolves.

“I put some numbing cream on it, so I didn’t have to feel it every time I extended,” Jamal shared. “But like I said, man, everybody gets hurt. Ant just got hurt, he came to play. It was just the fact that I was shooting the ball, and that’s what I do most, so. I was never really in to get into my rhythm again, and my team obviously needed me to tonight, and I didn’t.”

However, Murray couldn’t help but lament his poor display. “It’s disappointing. I’m disappointed in myself for not being able to give them the right production that I know I can,” he expressed.

His coach believes he knows what to do to improve for Sunday’s final. “They hit us first; they hit us second; they hit us third,” Michael Malone said. “So you give them credit. They did what they needed to do to keep this series alive and to bring it back to Denver for a Game 7.”