Jazz star Jordan Clarkson goes from NBA tunnels to fashion runways in Paris this summer

It is well known that Jordan Clarkson‘s fashion sense has become quite the reason to follow the Jazz star, as he was recently invited to participate in this year’s Paris Fashion Week. The Utah guard has always looked to shine on and off the court, as he’s been seen walking from the basketball tunnels to the modeling runways.

Known for his popular streetwear choices, the 31-year-old has become a fashion icon for many. This campaign we’ve seen him wear everything from oversized coats, denim and cargo pants, patched-up jackets, designer kits and his signature colorful bucket hats.

This is why Colm Dillane, a renowned fashion visionary and founder of KidSuper, considered him the ideal muse for his most recent creations. The player was featured as the main model for his campaign “It’s Your World”, using a personalized ivory suit and urban sneakers.

Caught up with @JordanClarksons to discuss @Meta's new 'It's Your World' spot & his hoop-inspired suit with @KidSuper "I really wanted to do a boxy, baggy look, if you were to picture an Allen Iverson or a Tim Duncan suit back in the day." On @Boardroom: https://t.co/P8qVExaNzo — Nick DePaula (@NickDePaula) July 10, 2023

Dillane admitted to have based his inspiration in the game, thoroughly explaining what elements he took into consideration. “I [had] three options with basketball” he said. “The basketball texture of a ball – which is quite hard leather – it is going to look like a basketball court with the rings or a net.”

According to the fashion designer, he aspired to based his design on what he believed was Clarkson’s personality, and for it to become an extension of the point guard’s creativity.

“This suit is the definition of my basketball fashion crossover: clean, tailored, with je ne sais quoi,” the Jazz player expressed. “Colm and I were messaging back and forth on WhatsApp to create a special suit unique to me, and the final product was a true partnership of both our visions; we knocked it out of the park!”

Clarkson wasn’t the only basketball player to walk on the Paris Fashion Week’s runways this summer

Even though Clarkson is probably one of the basketball players who is mostly associated with fashion in the league, he wasn’t the only one to make it to the French runways this year. Players like Damian Lillard, Jaylen Brown and LeBron James also wore Dillane’s pieces during the Paris Fashion Week.

“We had like a whole starting roster,” Dillane laughed in amusement. “It’s funny because you never know their personalities … but everyone has quite a hilarious sense of humor.”

Check out some of Clarkson’s most striking outfits during his NBA tunnel walks:

As most NBA stars are enjoying their vacations, it is clear that these athletes also look for artistic outlets to express their creative minds beyond the basketball court. It seems that every year more and more players are feeling the freedom to reveal their own fashion personalities.

Dillane couldn’t hold in his excitement to see the world of basketball collide with the fashion industry, and hopefully unlock new creative secrets within them.

“I’m just excited that because of clothing, I’m now building these relationships with these athletes. It’s pretty cool,” he assured.