Josh Hart opting out with Knicks, plans to remain in New York

Josh Hart declined his $12.96 million player option for the 2023-24 season with the New York Knicks, but the sixth-year guard/forward hopes to re-sign with the team this coming offseason.

Hart had until June 24 to decide whether or not to exercise his option. The Villanova product also earned $12.96 million with the Knicks for the 2022-23 season. This amount became fully guaranteed on June 25, 2022.

According to a few NBA betting sites, the Knicks hold 14th-ranked odds to win the championship next season in 2024. Sportsbooks are showing better odds for the Cleveland Cavaliers and Miami Heat.

Josh Hart tells @TaylorRooks he’s likely declining his player option to test free agency 👀 He’d love to stay in New York pic.twitter.com/1sAY9kySla — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) June 5, 2023



“We’ll probably decline [the option] and do the free agency time,” Josh Hart told Taylor Rooks of Bleacher Report. “My first free agency, I was restricted, and it was ass. I kind of actually cried a little bit. It took like three weeks to get it done. I was like ‘Damn, do people want me in the league?’ I don’t think this free agency will go that way.

“I love New York, and I love the team. And I love the coaching staff, the front office that we have, we have young guys, draft picks, all those sorts of things. I mean, obviously that would be an ideal place for me to just re-sign there and do that. Everything’s perfect on the court, off the court, with family being close to home and all those kinds of things.”

Josh Hart is opting out with the New York Knicks, says New York is an "ideal place" to re-sign this offseason

In August 2021, Hart inked a three-year, $37.92 million contract with the New Orleans Pelicans. Furthermore, he was then traded by the Pelicans to the Portland Trail Blazers in February 2022.

However, the guard/forward was dealt to the Knicks this past February, along with Dani Diez and Bojan Dublijevic. Out of 76 appearances in the 2022-23 regular season, Josh Hart made starts in 52 games.

Josh Hart to Taylor Rooks: Knicks season “a success. If you sit there & judge a season by if you win a championship…that’s idiotic to me…Let’s be real…5-6 contenders…

“…People were killing [Knicks]…’not gonna make playoffs’…to ‘OMG we can make 2nd round…’ We…exceeded… pic.twitter.com/oZFzPX0oMu — New York Basketball (@NBA_NewYork) June 6, 2023



Additionally, he averaged 9.8 points, 7.8 rebounds, 3.8 assists, 1.2 steals, and 32.3 minutes per game. Plus, the Maryland native shot a career-best 52.9% from the floor and 37.2% beyond the arc.

In New York’s 124-106 win over the Brooklyn Nets on Feb. 13, Josh Hart scored a season-high 27 points in 28 minutes off the bench. Along with notching four boards, two assists, and one steal, he shot 10-of-14 (71.4%) from the field and 4-of-6 (66.7%) from 3-point range.

