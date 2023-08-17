James Harden is well known for becoming some sort of renegade once he’s had his mind made up on leaving a basketball club. Over the last couple of years, we’ve grown more accustomed to his trade demands than his actual on-court achievements.

According to former player and current analyst Kendrick Perkins, the NBA might be fed up with his attitude and he’s sending out a warning for the Sixers guard. The ESPN expert went on “NBA Today” this Wednesday and told the veteran star to be careful with every step he takes from now on.

Let’s draw a little more context over his situation. Harden has played in three franchises in the past three years, as he first demanded to be traded out of Houston in 2020, then spent a poor stint in Brooklyn, and arrived a year and a half ago in Philadelphia. However, as his relationship has deteriorated with the Sixers organization, he requested a transfer out this offseason.

“James Harden has everything to lose. And if he’s not careful, he could possibly be out the league after next year. Here’s the thing, you can’t trust him. He’s been disgruntled for 4 out of the last 5 years with the Rockets, Nets, and now the 76ers. And the NBA don’t need him. The NBA don’t need anybody. They move on from old superstars… James Harden has everything to lose,” Perkins said on air.

His warning comes after Harden publicly called out his team’s president Daryl Morey, after he has been one of his biggest supporters ever since they worked together in the Rockets squad.

“Daryl Morey is a liar and I will never be a part of an organization that he’s a part of,” the superstar said during a marketing event in China, and has since produced a earthquake around the league.

Now things are about to get messier, as insider Ramona Shelburne recently foretold in a segment of ESPN’s NBA Today: “This is just the beginning of what James Harden is going to do to make life very uncomfortable for the Philadelphia 76ers going into training camp.

Harden recently said he’d be interested in playing a season in China, as he’s been on a marketing tour in Asia

It seems that Harden just wants to feel the love for his game, as all the craze surrounding his current visit in China has made him ponder about playing a season abroad. The 10-time All-Star might just consider an offer to play in China in the near future.

“Every time I come here, the love is just like … it’s crazy, you know what I mean?” he said. “So I feel like they deserve to actually see me come play here. Love is always crazy here.”

According to his agent Troy Payne, the veteran guard is preparing for the best season of his career this summer and wouldn’t be surprised if he earned the league MVP next year.

“James has a crazy hunger in him right now,” his agent said on the The Hidden Gems podcast. “If he got an MVP this season, I wouldn’t be surprised. That’s what kind of hunger he got in him right now, just from the disrespect … you know, the free agency stuff, which I don’t really want to get into.”