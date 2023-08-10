Main Page
Knicks’ Evan Fournier suffers ankle injury during France’s 90-72 win over Lithuania
New York Knicks guard Evan Fournier suffered a sprained ankle during France’s 90-72 win over Lithuania on Wednesday with a sprained ankle. The 11-year NBA veteran sustained a similar injury in France’s win over Venezuela on Aug. 7. Fournier finished with 13 points, five rebounds, and four assists against Venezuela.
In France’s 80-69 win over Montenegro last week, the Knicks guard recorded 20 points, four rebounds, and two assists. France is scheduled to play Lithuania in a rematch on Friday, but the second contest is being played in Vilnius. At the moment, Fournier’s status is unknown.
Per multiple NBA betting sites, the New York Knicks hold 14th-ranked odds to win next season’s championship in 2024. Check out which sportsbooks are showing better odds for the Boston Celtics, Milwaukee Bucks, Miami Heat, Philadelphia 76ers, and Cleveland Cavaliers.
Evan Fournier seems to have sustained a ankle injury hopefully he is okay!
Minor injury.
— Let’s Talk Knicks (LTK) (@LetsTalkKnicks_) August 9, 2023
Former Knicks lottery pick Frank Ntilikina stepped up during Fournier’s absence. Ntilikina scored 11 points and grabbed three rebounds off the bench against Lithuania to help France obtain its fourth straight tune-up win ahead of the 2023 FIBA World Cup.
Ntilikina recently signed a one-year, $2.53 million contract with the Charlotte Hornets. Fournier, 30, was aiming to stay healthy to help boost his NBA trade value. The 6-foot-7 guard is ready to move on from New York after falling out of Knicks coach Tom Thibodeau’s rotation last season.
New York Knicks veteran guard Evan Fournier suffers ankle sprain during France’s 90-72 win over Lithuania in tune-up match for the 2023 FIBA World Cup
Additionally, Evan Fournier made seven starts in only 27 appearances with the Knicks in the 2022-23 season. He averaged 6.1 points, 1.8 rebounds, 1.3 assists, and 17 minutes per game.
Plus, the guard shot career lows of 33.7% from the field and 30.7% outside the arc. Fournier played the first 13 games of 2022-23 before going on a six-week, 22-game benching.
“I would be shot [if I stay]. I’m going to be traded, it’s not possible otherwise. Or I’d be stuck, and so would they,” Fournier told L’Equipe in July. “They have several players with big contracts coming in.
“Unless they want to pay a crazy luxury tax… If I stayed, it would be a disaster basketball-wise for my career. I can manage a year without playing. Two… that would be terrible.”
Evan Fournier coming at you. France World Cup prep game v Montenegro pic.twitter.com/NY2z3ZMxXi
— New York Basketball (@NBA_NewYork) August 2, 2023
More importantly, the veteran is interested in playing for the San Antonio Spurs alongside No. 1 overall pick Victor Wembanyama. “It’s not the Spurs of 2014 anymore but playing for [Gregg Popovich], and learning from him, it would be a pleasure and an honor, for sure,” he said. “Being with Victor, looking at the Olympics, being able to start chemistry on the court, that would be great.”
In August 2021, Evan Fournier signed a four-year, $73 million contract with the Boston Celtics as part of a sign-and-trade with the Knicks. The guard made $18 million in the 2022-23 season and carries a cap hit of $18,857,143 for 2023-24. His deal also includes a $19 million team option for 2024-25.
NBA Betting Content You May Like
- Best NBA Betting Sites – Discover our List of The Best Sites to Bet on NBA Games.
- Best NBA Betting Apps – Top Betting Apps for NBA Ranked & Reviewed 2023.
- NBA Finals Betting – In-depth Guide for Betting on NBA Finals 2023.
- Best NBA Betting Strategies – Find the Best NBA Betting Strategy with our Expert Guide 2023.
- Free NBA Betting Picks – Discover Expert NBA Picks for Guaranteed Wins.
- NBA Betting Spreads – Learn to Bet on NBA Spreads & Claim up to $1,000 in Bonuses.
- NBA Draft Betting Guide – Best Odds, Picks and Betting Offers for 2023.
- Best NBA Futures Bets – In-depth Guide for NBA Futures Betting.
- NBA Live Betting Guide – Discover the Best NBA Live Betting Sites for 2023.
- LeBron’s Son, Bryce James Transfer from Campbell Hall to Notre Dame Increases NIL Value
- Knicks’ Evan Fournier suffers ankle injury during France’s 90-72 win over Lithuania
- Klay Thompson gets sentimental over Poole’s departure: ‘We wouldn’t have won the [2022] championship without him’
- Jeff Teague hilariously reveals that Darius Garland retired him and De’Aaron Fox ‘tried to kill’ him
- Cavaliers’ Caris LeVert’s $93,000 Watch Allegedly Stollen At Party
-
Main Page 6 days ago
Not one 8th grade student at LeBron James’ ‘I Promise School’ has passed a state math test in over 3 years
-
Main Page 1 week ago
Doris Burke to join ESPN’s NBA Finals broadcast team, to become first woman to call a U.S. men’s championship
-
Main Page 1 week ago
Magic’s Jonathan Isaac launches anti-woke, pro-Christian apparel brand as alternative to Nike
-
Headlines 1 week ago
Phoenix Suns Unveil New Uniforms