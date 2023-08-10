New York Knicks guard Evan Fournier suffered a sprained ankle during France’s 90-72 win over Lithuania on Wednesday with a sprained ankle. The 11-year NBA veteran sustained a similar injury in France’s win over Venezuela on Aug. 7. Fournier finished with 13 points, five rebounds, and four assists against Venezuela.

In France’s 80-69 win over Montenegro last week, the Knicks guard recorded 20 points, four rebounds, and two assists. France is scheduled to play Lithuania in a rematch on Friday, but the second contest is being played in Vilnius. At the moment, Fournier’s status is unknown.

Per multiple NBA betting sites, the New York Knicks hold 14th-ranked odds to win next season’s championship in 2024. Check out which sportsbooks are showing better odds for the Boston Celtics, Milwaukee Bucks, Miami Heat, Philadelphia 76ers, and Cleveland Cavaliers.

Former Knicks lottery pick Frank Ntilikina stepped up during Fournier’s absence. Ntilikina scored 11 points and grabbed three rebounds off the bench against Lithuania to help France obtain its fourth straight tune-up win ahead of the 2023 FIBA World Cup.

Ntilikina recently signed a one-year, $2.53 million contract with the Charlotte Hornets. Fournier, 30, was aiming to stay healthy to help boost his NBA trade value. The 6-foot-7 guard is ready to move on from New York after falling out of Knicks coach Tom Thibodeau’s rotation last season.

Additionally, Evan Fournier made seven starts in only 27 appearances with the Knicks in the 2022-23 season. He averaged 6.1 points, 1.8 rebounds, 1.3 assists, and 17 minutes per game.

Plus, the guard shot career lows of 33.7% from the field and 30.7% outside the arc. Fournier played the first 13 games of 2022-23 before going on a six-week, 22-game benching.

“I would be shot [if I stay]. I’m going to be traded, it’s not possible otherwise. Or I’d be stuck, and so would they,” Fournier told L’Equipe in July. “They have several players with big contracts coming in.

“Unless they want to pay a crazy luxury tax… If I stayed, it would be a disaster basketball-wise for my career. I can manage a year without playing. Two… that would be terrible.”

More importantly, the veteran is interested in playing for the San Antonio Spurs alongside No. 1 overall pick Victor Wembanyama. “It’s not the Spurs of 2014 anymore but playing for [Gregg Popovich], and learning from him, it would be a pleasure and an honor, for sure,” he said. “Being with Victor, looking at the Olympics, being able to start chemistry on the court, that would be great.”

In August 2021, Evan Fournier signed a four-year, $73 million contract with the Boston Celtics as part of a sign-and-trade with the Knicks. The guard made $18 million in the 2022-23 season and carries a cap hit of $18,857,143 for 2023-24. His deal also includes a $19 million team option for 2024-25.

