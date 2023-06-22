Knicks, Evan Fournier working to find suitable trade partner

The New York Knicks and 6-foot-7 guard Evan Fournier are working to find a suitable trade partner this offseason, according to sources. In August 2021, the guard signed a four-year, $73 million contract with the Boston Celtics as part of a sign-and-trade with the Knicks.

Fournier made $18 million this past season and has a cap hit of $18,857,143 for 2023-24. His deal also includes a $19 million team option for 2024-25. Plus, his contract carries $6 million in total incentives.

Not a surprise but source says reps of Evan Fournier are working to find a trade. Fournier on the record saying he’d be surprised if he’s a Knick to start next season. He’s owed roughly $18.9 million next season with a $19 million team option for 2024-25. — Stefan Bondy (@SBondyNYDN) June 22, 2023



Evan Fournier would have received an additional $1.5 million in the 2022-23 season had he appeared in at least 65 regular-season games and 75% of the Knicks’ playoff games. If the guard plays out his full contract, he will become an unrestricted free agent in 2025.

However, a new contract with another team seems more plausible. Fournier made 80 starts with the Knicks in the 2021-22 season. He averaged 14.1 points, 2.6 rebounds, 2.1 assists, 1.0 steal, and 29.5 minutes per game. Not to mention, the guard shot 41.7% from the floor and 38.9% beyond the arc.

On Jan. 6, 2022, in New York’s 108-105 win over the Celtics, Fournier’s former team, he scored a career-high 41 points on 15-of-25 (60%) shooting from the field and drained 10 3-pointers.

In the Knicks’ 121-106 victory against the Charlotte Hornets on Mar. 23, the guard knocked down his 218th 3-pointer of the season, breaking New York’s franchise record for most 3s made in a season and surpassing John Starks’ (217) record from 1995. Fournier finished the season with 241 3-pointers.

Notwithstanding his impressive outings from a year ago, Fournier regressed in the 2022-23 season. The guard made seven starts in only 27 appearances with the Knicks. He averaged 6.1 points, 1.8 rebounds, 1.3 assists, and 17 minutes per game. Additionally, he shot career lows of 33.7% from the field and 30.7% from downtown.

The Knicks and Obi Toppin could work together to find a trade partner if he doesn’t have a role on the team next season, per @IanBegley “My understanding of the Toppin situation is this: if the Knicks create an opportunity for Toppin to play more – and regularly – there would… pic.twitter.com/3cpEM6YrGG — NBACentral (@TheNBACentral) June 22, 2023



Evan Fournier played the first 13 games of the 2022-23 season before going on a six-week, 22-game benching. “It’s a credit to him, he’s a true pro,” Knicks coach Tom Thibodeau said of Fournier after he returned to the rotation on Dec. 29 against the San Antonio Spurs. “It’s not easy, but that’s what being a professional is, and that’s what the expectation is.”

For the bottom line, Fournier just wants to play. He wants to help a team win, and his usefulness for the Knicks has run its course. “I’m just doing the work daily, and I’m just happy that today I got a chance to play,” Fournier told reporters. “I was just trying to be present, trying to be in the moment, and just trying to help the team win. That’s it.”

In addition to Fournier, another player on the Knicks trade block is Obi Toppin. The third-year forward out of Dayton made only five starts in 67 games with New York this past season. He averaged 7.4 points, 2.8 boards, 1.0 assist, and 15.7 minutes per game. Similar to Fournier, Toppin wants a bigger role.

