The New York Knicks have emerged as favorites to sign Golden State Warriors free agent guard Donte DiVincenzo, according to reports. This past Tuesday, DiVincenzo declined his $4.7 million player option with Golden State for the 2023-24 season.

Using his non-bird rights (starting at 120% of his previous salary), the max Golden State could offer him is four years, $5.4 million. His potential four-year deal with the Dubs is $30 million less than what a team could offer with the non-taxpayer mid-level exception (NTME).

Donte DiVincenzo is leaving the Warriors, per @MikeAScotto “Donte DiVincenzo won’t return to the Golden State Warriors, I’m told. He’s earned a pay raise. He may double what he could’ve gotten from Golden State. The Knicks are one of a handful of teams interested. When it comes… pic.twitter.com/OjJtLMoy4H — NBACentral (@TheNBACentral) June 30, 2023



Knicks G.M. Scott Perry is aiming to add more depth to his second unit. DiVincenzo is seeking a long-term deal with an annual salary between $9 million to $12 million a year, per sources. He prefers to sign with an East Coast team as well. With New York, the guard would reunite with former Villanova teammates Jalen Brunson and Josh Hart.

Of course, the new collective bargaining agreement goes into effect on Saturday, July 1, which strips teams of the taxpayer mid-level exception if they’re more than $17.5 million above the luxury-tax line. At this juncture, the Knicks have $8,541,001 available in luxury tax space.

DiVincenzo’s declined $4.7 million player option is part of the two-year, $9.255 million deal he signed with the Warriors last July. His contract also carries a 15% trade bonus. The Villanova product made $4.5 million this past season.

The former Milwaukee Buck made 36 starts in 72 appearances with the Warriors in the 2022-23 regular season. The fifth-year pro averaged 9.4 points, 4.5 rebounds, 3.5 assists, 1.3 steals, and 26.3 minutes per game. He shot 43.5% from the floor and a career-best 39.7% beyond the arc.

The New York Knicks have are now the favorites to sign Donte DiVincenzo, per @sfchronicle pic.twitter.com/r83lZZT55S — Big Knick Energy (@BigKnickEnergy_) June 30, 2023



In the Warriors’ 144-113 win over the San Antonio Spurs on Jan. 13, the guard scored a season-high 22 points in 26 minutes off the bench. Along with logging seven boards, five assists, and two steals, Donte DiVincenzo shot 7-of-17 (41.2%) from the field and knocked down four 3-pointers.

Additionally, in Golden State’s 129-117 victory against the Toronto Raptors on Jan. 27, the Delaware native tallied 12 points and a career-high 11 assists in 34 minutes off the bench. He finished 5-of-10 (50%) shooting from the floor and drained two 3s.

The Knicks can sign DiVincenzo later today when NBA free agency commences at 6 p.m. ET.

