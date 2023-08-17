Main Page
Knicks fully guarantee Jericho Sims’ $1.93 million salary for the 2023-24 season
The New York Knicks have fully guaranteed Jericho Sims’ $1.93 million salary for the 2023-24 season. Sims, 24, also has a $2.1 million club option for 2024-25. These salaries are part of the three-year, $5.66 million contract he signed with the Knicks last July.
The 6-foot-10 power forward/center was selected 58th overall by the Knicks in the 2021 NBA Draft out of the University of Texas at Austin. Sims made five starts in 41 appearances of his rookie 2021-22 season. He averaged 2.2 points, 4.1 rebounds, and 13.5 minutes per game.
According to a few NBA betting sites, the New York Knicks hold 14th-ranked odds to win next season’s championship in 2024. Check out which sportsbooks are showing better odds for the Miami Heat, Philadelphia 76ers, and Cleveland Cavaliers.
The New York Knicks plan to fully guarantee the $1.93 million salary of center Jericho Sims for the 2023-24 season, league sources told @hoopshype. Sims started 16 games for New York and participated in the Slam Dunk Contest at All-Star Weekend.
— Michael Scotto (@MikeAScotto) August 16, 2023
In New York’s 105-94 regular-season finale win over the Toronto Raptors on Apr. 10, 2022, Sims recorded six points, a career-high 14 rebounds, one assist, and two steals in 40 minutes as a starter.
Sims then made 16 starts in 52 games played with the Knicks in the 2022-23 season. The Minnesota native averaged career highs of 3.4 points, 4.7 boards, and 15.6 minutes per game while shooting 77.6% from the floor and 75% at the foul line.
New York Knicks fully guarantee Jericho Sims’ $1.93 million salary for the 2023-24 season, have until Oct. 31 to exercise Quentin Grimes’ $4.29 million club option for the 2024-25 season
Furthermore, in New York’s 139-124 loss to the Atlanta Hawks on Jan. 20, 2023, the power forward/center logged a career-high 12 points, eight rebounds, and two steals in 29 minutes of action.
In February, Sims was selected to replace Portland Trail Blazers rookie Shaedon Sharpe in the Slam Dunk Contest for 2023 NBA All-Star Weekend. However, Sims did not make it past the first round.
According to @FredKatz rival teams have tried to acquire Jericho Sims and Miles McBride as “throw-ins” in trade talks, but were denied by New York.
“[The] Knicks,” says Katz, “like those two too much just to give them away.”https://t.co/r6yOIYGwrl pic.twitter.com/eWhlRriCkV
— Let’s Talk Knicks (LTK) (@LetsTalkKnicks_) August 15, 2023
Another Knicks player with an approaching deadline is Quentin Grimes. New York has until Oct. 31 to exercise his $4.29 million team option for the 2024-25 season. The 6-foot-5 shooting guard has a $6.31 million qualifying offer for 2025 as well.
Nine Knicks players are currently signed to fully guaranteed contracts. Among the signees include R.J. Barrett (four-year, $107 million), Jalen Brunson (four-year, $104 million), and Mitchell Robinson (four-year, $60 million).
