Kyrie Irving opts in with Nets for the 2022-23 NBA season

According to multiple sources, Kyrie Irving is opting in with the Nets for the 2022-23 NBA season. His player option for next season is set for $36,503,300. Based on BetOnline odds, the Lakers had the best odds (+150) of trading for the seven-time All-Star. Though, neither side could negotiate a fair trade. Plus, the Lakers are short on cap space.

Per Shams Charania of The Athletic, none of the potential trade partners suited the guard when offers were on the table. “Irving is bypassing on multiple opt-in and trade scenarios to fulfill his four-year commitment to the Nets and Kevin Durant,” explained Charania. This is the final year of the four-year, $136.49 million contract he signed with Brooklyn in 2019.

Furthermore, Irving was interested in playing for either the Lakers, Heat, Knicks, Mavericks or Clippers. The most likely landing spot would have been the Heat. Yesterday evening, the guard told the press: “Normal people keep the world going, but those who dare to be different lead us into tomorrow. I’ve made my decision to opt in. See you in the fall. A11even.”

If something doesn’t work out in the upcoming future, Nets G.M. Sean Marks could still trade the guard. A lot of fans wouldn’t be surprised. In the 2021-22 regular season, Irving averaged 27.4 points, 4.4 rebounds and 5.8 assists per game.

In the first round of the 2022 NBA Playoffs, the guard averaged 21.3 points, 5.3 rebounds and 5.3 assists per game against the Celtics.

Will G.M. Sean Marks trade Irving in the coming months?

Moreover, is this a disaster waiting to happen? Everyone has seen this movie by now. When Ben Simmons wanted out of Philadelphia last season, he came up with every excuse in the book to avoid playing for the 76ers. Whether it was a back injury, contract disputes or a mental health issue, some would argue that it derailed the team’s entire season. Not every team will handle a distraction the same way.

Additionally, regarding performances in the regular season, Irving has not disappointed in Brooklyn lately. In the Nets’ 150-108 win over the Magic on Mar. 15, Irving scored a career-high 60 points. Not to mention, he sank eight 3-pointers. Though, he definitely could have played better against the Celtics in the first round of the playoffs.

When Irving is on the court, he’s one of the Nets’ top scorers. Last season, he missed most of the home games because he refused to receive the COVID-19 vaccinations. In his home debut on Mar. 27, the guard scored 16 points in the Nets’ 119-110 loss to the Hornets. If the 12-year veteran causes problems this season, Marks will not hesitate to trade him.

