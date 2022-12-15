LA Lakers Still Unsure If Russell Westbrook Is Right Fit Next To LeBron James

The LA Lakers are not where some predicted them to be before the season started. LeBron James and the Lakers are 11-16 this season and have gone 5-5 in their last ten games. They are fifth in the Pacific Division and twelfth in the Western Conference. Head coach Darvin Ham moved veteran PG Russell Westbrook to the bench to help the second unit flourish. It’s worked to certain extents, but it may not be enough in the long run for the Lakers to keep Westbrook.

NBA betting sites have Russell Westbrook at the favorite to win Sixth Man of the Year this season at (+175). Ham’s move to bring Westbrook off the bench did work for a few games, but LA has been outclassed at certain points. Westbrook is doing what he can to help the team win. It seem as though his future with the Lakers is up in the air right now and he may be fighting to keep himself on the team.

Russell Westbrook with a NO-LOOK dime to Anthony Davis 👀pic.twitter.com/Fksb8TGMVD — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) December 12, 2022

Are the Lakers happy with Westbrook on the team?

In a recent article, Bleacher Report’s Eric Pincus said that the Lakers may still be unsure about whether having Westbrook on the team along side LeBron is the right move going forward. They are worried whether LeBron and Westbrook will be able to get the job done in the crucial moments when they need them most.

“The Lakers have moved Westbrook to the bench this season, where he’s thrived in a sixth man role, but it may not be enough for the team to keep him on the roster through the trade deadline.” – Eric Pincus

If a no-doubt deal were to come the Lakers way, they would likely be inclined to trade Westbrook. Other scenarios include potentially trading pieces like Kendrick Nunn and Patrick Beverley.

“‘But concerns persist internally that Westbrook doesn’t complement LeBron James and that the mix of stars may not work in the postseason when rotations shorten,”… “The Lakers also have guards Patrick Beverley and Kendrick Nunn (all three expiring contracts) as trade pieces for a smaller deal — or with Westbrook in a potential blockbuster.” – Eric Pincus

LeBron James and Anthony Davis are the centerpieces of the franchise right now and Westbrook could find himself on the trade market once again if the Lakers can’t turn their season around for the better.