LeBron James records 516th 30-point game, passing Wilt Chamberlain
In the Los Angeles Lakers’ 122-118 overtime loss to the Boston Celtics on Tuesday, LeBron James recorded his 516th 30-point game of his 20-year career, passing Wilt Chamberlain for second most in NBA history.
Now, Bron trails only Michael Jordan (562). The four-time MVP reached this milestone in 1,386 career appearances. James ended his performance with 33 points, nine rebounds, nine assists, two steals, and one block in 43 minutes played.
Jordan logged his 562nd 30-point game in his 1,072nd career game, in the Washington Wizards’ 97-96 loss to the New York Knicks on March 9, 2003. The six-time NBA champ announced his third retirement on April 16.
The Chicago Bulls legend recorded over 500 30-point contests in fewer appearances than LeBron James. It’s not a knock on the Lakers forward, but it goes to show just how consistent Jordan was over the course of his 15-year career.
Moreover, while Chamberlain finished with 515 30-point games in 1,045 appearances, Karl Malone posted 435 and Kobe Bryant recorded 431.
Through 20 starts this season, LeBron James is averaging 26.5 points, 8.6 rebounds, 6.5 assists per game. Also, he’s shooting 47.5% from the field and 31.5% beyond the arc.
The 18-time All-Star has posted seven double-doubles this season. At this point of the regular season, James has recorded seven 30-point games as well.
LeBron James surpassed Wilt Chamberlain in 30-point games two weeks after the Lakers star moved up the NBA all-time assists list. James (10,174) ranks sixth in career assists, passing Magic Johnson (10,141). In January, James passed Oscar Robertson (9,887).
Equally important, James ranks second on the NBA all-time scoring list (37,592). He needs 796 points to pass Kareem Abdul-Jabbar (38,387) to become the league’s all-time leading scorer.
