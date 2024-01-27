Los Angeles Lakers forward Cam Reddish is out indefinitely because of a right ankle sprain and will be re-evaluated in two weeks, the team announced Friday.

Reddish, 24, sustained the injury during the fourth quarter of the Lakers’ 127-116 loss to the Los Angeles Clippers on Tuesday. He sat out the Lakers’ 141-132 win over the Chicago Bulls on Thursday.

Moreover, Reddish has made 26 starts in 35 games with Los Angeles this season. The five-year veteran is averaging 6.7 points, 2.4 rebounds, 1.3 assists, 1.2 steals, and 23.3 minutes per game.

He is also shooting 40.5% from the floor, 33.7% from deep, and a career-low 78.3% at the foul line. In the Lakers’ 116-110 victory against the Portland Trail Blazers on Nov. 12, the forward recorded a season-high 18 points.

Of course, Reddish signed a two-year, $4.6 million deal with the club in July 2023.

Los Angeles Lakers forward Cam Reddish (ankle) out indefinitely, joining Gabe Vincent (knee)

According to the Lakers’ injury report, superstars LeBron James (undisclosed) and Anthony Davis (undisclosed) are listed as questionable for Saturday night’s road game against the Golden State Warriors.

While guard Gabe Vincent (knee) remains out indefinitely, forward Maxwell Lewis (illness) was upgraded to probable.

Meanwhile, three Golden State players remain out indefinitely — guards Chris Paul (hand) and Gary Payton II (hamstring) and forward Moses Moody (calf). The Dubs are 4-6 in their previous 10 games.

