At the 2022-23 trade deadline, the Brooklyn Nets traded away eight-time all-star Kyrie Irving. Brooklyn’s GM Sean Marks did his best to get Kyrie in the best situation possible, and he landed on the Dallas Mavericks. He played and started in 20 games for the Mavs who missed the postseason this year. League sources say that Kyrie Irving and the Dallas Mavericks have a ‘handshake deal’ for a new max contract, despite conflicting reports. 

The backcourt pairing of Kyrie Irving and Luka Doncic sounded great on paper, but it never translated to the court. Dallas went 5-11 in games that both Irving and Doncic played this season. They were 8-12 in games that Irving played.

We seem to have a case of dueling sources that are giving different information. One report is saying the Mavs have a “handshake deal” in place with Irving. The other says he’s “ready to come to the Lakers”. Only time will tell what Kyrie plans to do.

Will Kyrie Irving be signing a max contract extension with the Dallas Mavericks?

One would think that the Mavericks would be serious about keeping Kyrie Irving. They gave up two starters, Spencer Dinwiddie and Dorian Finney-Smith, plus a 2029 first-round pick for the 2016 NBA champ. It makes sense why Dallas would want to sign him to a max contract extension. That hasn’t stopped the narrative of Irving ending up on the Lakers.

Kyrie heading to the Lakers has been a rumor since the day he was traded to the Mavericks. NBA media and analyst’s around the league have varying opinions and information about what Irivng’s future may hold. Bleacher Report’s Eric Pincus heard the two sides have a “handshake” deal in place.

It’s clear that Irving wants no less than a max contract. He says Irving would have not had a “handshake” agreement in place if that wasn’t the case. However, ESPNs Brian Windhorst says that Irving “is ready to come to the Lakers”. This will be a massive off-season for Irving’s career.

