LeBron considering job in broadcasting after retirement: ‘We will see’

Even though LeBron James has refused time and time again to address his impending retirement, the press can’t help but point out that soon the time will come and they wish to know what will become of him. The Lakers superstar was asked recently about a potential opportunity in the broadcast booth, and he didn’t deny that it is a possibility.

Now that the power forward is about to enter his 22nd campaign, with still two more remaining on his contract, there is no doubt that he will hang his basketball shoes in the coming years. During his recent appearance on the Golic and Gojo podcast, he said that “we will have to see” if broadcasting is in his future.

“You know, I don’t know — I definitely love the sport,” he shared. “I love basketball, I love football. And I watch it not only as a fan but also just breaking down matchups, just things of that nature. I was brought into sports. When you grow up in Northeast Ohio, listen, you grow up in sports. It would be great. I see Tom Brady doing it. He’s been great so far. And, we will see. Even if it’s just a guest appearance. You know, one game or two, when I’m done playing.”

James also recognized that his love for the game is so strong, that he would like to give back to it somehow. “But it’s always fun to give back to the game,” the star said. “The game has given me so much. So if it’s basketball, if it’s football, if it’s whatever — I love the word sport. Because it’s given so much to me and my family and it’s only right I give back to it.”

For now, the Los Angeles athlete is set on continuing to build his legacy and keep breaking records while at it. The 39-year-old is just 1,364 points shy of reaching 50,000 total career points. This includes both the regular season and the playoffs across his 21-year career.

Through 1,492 career NBA regular-season games (1,490 starts), James has amassed 40,474 points. In 54 postseason matches, the four-time MVP has also tallied 8,162 points, bringing his career total to 48,636 total points.

In the 2023-24 season, LeBron posted his 20th consecutive campaign averaging at least 25 points per game, the most in NBA history. Chicago legend Michael Jordan recorded 12 such seasons across his 15-year career.

The purple and gold front office continue to place their trust that LeBron and Anthony Davis can still lead this squad to another title

After the Lakers’ elimination from the playoffs back in May, yet again at the hands of the Denver team, Anthony Davis was asked if he would recruit his co-star to remain in California for his final years as a professional. “Absolutely, I feel like we complement each other, we have done something special together,” said the Lakers starting big man.

“Good thing about it, I’m going to be with him all summer, so have a lot of conversations and things like that. He know how I feel about him… If he kind of asks my opinion or whenever we talk about it, I’m obviously going to try to recruit him back,” he assured, as both were selected to play in the Paris Olympics, in which they earned gold.

After they combined for 59 points in Game 3’s 112-105 loss, LeBron shared a similar sentiment to AD’s. “We know what it takes to win a championship and how damn near perfect you got to be,” he said about their partnership. “That’s not like something that’s so crazy to obtain.”

Now with JJ Redick and his son Bronny at his side, James has more than enough motivation to give it his all during his final two seasons left on his contract. At 39-years of age, the all-time NBA leading scorer hopes to conquer his fifth league title before retiring.