Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James needs only 203 points to become the first NBA player to record 40,000 career points. Barring an injury, the 20-time All-Star is projected to reach the milestone near the end of February.

James, 39, has 39,797 career points as the NBA’s all-time scorer. In his 21st season, the four-time MVP is averaging 24.9 points, 7.3 rebounds, 7.6 rebounds, 1.3 steals, and 34.9 minutes per game through 46 starts.

He has missed only six games this season.

According to a few NBA betting sites, James holds sixth-best odds to win NBA Clutch Player of the Year. Sportsbooks are showing better odds for Damian Lillard, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, and Stephen Curry.

Phoenix Suns forward Kevin Durant, who is three years and nine months younger than James, is the closest active player on the NBA’s all-time scoring list. Durant, 35, currently has 28,109 points through 16 seasons.

The gap is wide, needless to say.

James leads Kareem Abdul-Jabbar (38,387), Karl Malone (36,928), Kobe Bryant (33,643), Michael Jordan (32,292), Dirk Nowitzki (31,560), Wilt Chamberlain (31,419), Julius Erving (30,026), Moses Malone (29,580), Shaquille O’Neal (28,596), Carmelo Anthony (28,289), and Durant.

In Los Angeles’ 129-120 win over the Oklahoma City Thunder on Dec. 23, James recorded a season-high 40 points on 13-of-20 (65%) shooting from the floor, 5-of-5 (100%) beyond the arc, and 5-of-5 (100%) at the foul line.

Plus, James ranks 17th in the NBA in points (1,145) this season, 16th in points per game (24.9), eighth in field goals (432), 16th in field goal attempts (829), and 11th in 2-point field goals (335).

Moreover, James has scored 1,145 points through 46 games this season. He scored 1,590 points in 55 games in 2022-23. With the Cleveland Cavaliers in 2017-18, the four-time NBA champ logged a career-high 2,251 points in 82 games.

James averaged a career-high 31.4 points per game with Cleveland in 2005-06. The four-time Finals MVP also averaged 30 points with the Cavaliers in 2007-08.

Not only is James the league’s all-time scorer, but he’s also on pace to break other records.

He ranks second in minutes played (55,700), fourth in assists (10,771), eighth in steals (2,246), seventh in games played (1,467), and 31st in total rebounds (11,004).

The Lakers’ next opponents are the Denver Nuggets (Feb. 8), New Orleans Pelicans (Feb. 9), Detroit Pistons (Feb. 13), Utah Jazz (Feb. 14), and Golden State Warriors (Feb. 22).