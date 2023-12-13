Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James will finish 2023 as the most-viewed NBA player page on Basketball-Reference, a database for statistics, scores, and history of every team — while also covering NBA and WNBA players.

The 19-time All-Star is the most-viewed NBA player on the basketball site in a total of 41 states. Let’s just say, if it was a presidential election, James would have won in a landslide victory.

California, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Ohio, New York, Pennsylvania, and Texas topped the list for James. Other states include Alaska, Hawaii, Louisiana, Massachusetts, Michigan, Nebraska, Nevada, Oklahoma, etc.

Per a few NBA betting sites, LeBron James holds ninth-best odds to win NBA Clutch Player of the Year this season. Sportsbooks are showing better odds for Damian Lillard, Luka Doncic, Luka Durant, Stephen Curry, and other stars.

Year 21 and still dominating. LeBron James was the most viewed player page in 41 states this year. 🔥 pic.twitter.com/N0qEaHtXjV — Basketball Reference (@bball_ref) December 12, 2023



Denver Nuggets star Nikola Jokic had the most-viewed player page in six states — Colorado, Connecticut, Missouri, New Jersey, Virginia, and Wyoming. The ESPN headquarters is located in Bristol, CT.

Likewise, Milwaukee Bucks forward and two-time MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo had the most-viewed page in Wisconsin and Arkansas. The 11-year veteran as the most-popular NBA player in Arkansas is quite a head-scratcher.

LeBron James most-viewed NBA player on Basketball-Reference, Denver Nuggets most-popular team

Then there’s Utah Jazz forward Lauri Markkanen, who won the 2022-23 NBA Most Improved Player of the Year Award. However, it seems Americans in the Beehive State were the only ones interested in the Jazz star.

How about the most-viewed NBA teams by state?

The reigning 2022-23 NBA champs, Denver Nuggets, represented 23 states on the map — including Colorado, Idaho, Maryland, Missouri, Nebraska, North Carolina, North Dakota, South Carolina, South Dakota, Texas, and Virginia.

The most viewed NBA team page in each state this year. What stands out to you? 🤔 pic.twitter.com/zoEIBaRXIk — Basketball Reference (@bball_ref) December 12, 2023



The Los Angeles Lakers won California, Nevada, and Washington. Plus, the Boston Celtics won all of New England. The Portland Trail Blazers own Oregon, the Utah Jazz were most popular in Utah, the Phoenix Suns are still No. 1 in Arizona, and the Miami Heat won Florida.

NBA sportsbooks show the Lakers with seventh-shortest odds to win this season’s 2024 championship. Oddsmakers are giving better odds to the Celtics, Bucks, Nuggets, Suns, Golden State Warriors, and Philadelphia 76ers.

If LeBron James stays healthy, anything is possible. L.A. won the league’s inaugural NBA In-Season Tournament Final against the Indiana Pacers. Imagine a team winning the NBA Cup and championship in the same season.