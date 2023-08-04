College Headlines
LSU Basketball Star Angel Reese Stuns in Jamaican Bikini in New Viral TikTok Video
Angel Reese, the LSU college basketball phenomenon, continues to wow fans off the court as she does on it. Known for her remarkable athletic accomplishments, Reese’s talents aren’t confined to dribbling and shooting. The LSU star, who led her team to a national championship victory, is making a splash on social media, and her latest TikTok video is no exception.
Reese Poses in Jamaican Bikini on TikTok
Fresh off her championship win with LSU and her appearance in the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Edition, Reese took to TikTok to entertain her 2.4 million followers. In a video that’s captured the attention of fans across the nation, she’s seen flaunting a stylish Jamaican bikini while doing a lighthearted dance.
The video’s title hints at Reese trying out swimwear for an upcoming vacation, but it’s her playful dance that has really stolen the show.
@angelreese10trying on swimsuits for VACAYYYY
Her social media presence, with 2.4 million followers on both Instagram and TikTok, offers a glimpse into the multifaceted life of an elite athlete. It’s more than just basketball for Reese; it’s a blend of personality, entertainment, and an authentic connection with fans.
Reese NIL Valuation Stands at $1.6 Million
The video’s success was swift and strong, amassing 385,000 likes in a mere 72 hours. It’s no surprise, considering Reese’s social media following has been on a meteoric rise since LSU’s championship triumph. Beyond the basketball court, her brand value has soared to an On3 NIL valuation of $1.6 million.
But it’s not just about the numbers. Reese’s charisma shines through in her social media posts, connecting with fans in a way that feels both genuine and engaging. She’s not shy about showing off her fun side, and fans adore her for it.
NIL Deals Include Partnering With ‘The Rock’ for Energy Drink
This LSU sensation has been making waves in other areas as well, teaming up with none other than Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson to promote a new energy drink. Furthermore, Reese’s recent statement that she earns more in college than she would in the WNBA has stirred up discussions and likely contributed to her decision to stay at LSU.
Going forward, supporters of Angel Reese will undoubtedly be eager for more. Whether it’s on the court leading LSU to another victory or on social media, sharing snapshots of her life and infectious energy, Reese has become a beloved figure in the world of sports and entertainment.
With her ever-growing popularity, expect to see more captivating content from this LSU star in the future. After all, she’s shown that whether in a championship game or a Jamaican bikini, she knows how to make a lasting impression.
