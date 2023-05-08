Angel Reese Signs NIL Deal to Feature in SI Swimsuit Edition

Following her phenomenal performance during LSU’s national title run, basketball star Angel Reese has landed a groundbreaking NIL deal that will see her appear in the 2023 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit edition. Reese will join LSU gymnast, Livvy Dunne, making them the first two college athletes to feature in the iconic magazine.

Reese’s journey to stardom has been nothing short of remarkable, with the former Maryland transfer turning LSU into a national title contender in her first year in Baton Rouge. Her on-court success has been accompanied by a rapidly growing off-court profile, as she quickly embraced the NIL era in college basketball.

With an impressive list of endorsement deals and a social media following of over four million, Reese’s influence continues to grow. Reese seems intent on keeping that momentum going, this time gracing the pages of the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit edition, which will hit shelves on May 12.

Hard Work Pays Off for Reese and LSU

The basketball star expressed her excitement about appearing in the SI Swimsuit edition, reflecting on her team’s incredible achievements over the past year. She acknowledged the unexpected nature of their Final Four appearance, given the nine new players and Coach Kim Mulkey’s second year in the SEC.

Reese attributed their success to the hard work they put in throughout the season and the sheer enjoyment they found in playing together.

“We’ve done so much within a year,” Reese told Sports Illustrated. “We weren’t even supposed to be in the Final Four. [LSU] had nine new players, and it was coach [Kim Mulkey]’s second year in the SEC, so we didn’t know what to expect. We just went out there and had fun all the time and put in a lot of work all season.”

“Bayou Barbie” NIL Valuation of $1.4 Milion

That hard work sure paid off on the court, and now Angel Reese is cashing in off the court too. In addition to her basketball prowess, Reese has demonstrated her entrepreneurial spirit by filing to trademark her “Bayou Barbie” nickname and openly seeking a partnership with the Mattel toy company.

With an On3 NIL valuation of $1.4 million and at least one more season at LSU before the WNBA draft, Reese’s potential for future success both on and off the court seems limitless.

Reese and Caitlin Clark “Cool”

Reese’s competitive spirit made headlines when she addressed her much-discussed interaction with Iowa’s Caitlin Clark during the NCAA championship game. Reese insisted that she and Clark were on good terms, emphasizing the importance of allowing female athletes to express themselves on the court without facing undue criticism.

“Caitlin and I are cool,” Reese said. “It’s just being able to force people to accept that women can talk trash. The women’s side gets penalized for it or we’re considered as not being ladylike and that we’re not playing by the rules. We work just as hard as the men. Women can be who we are; women can be competitive.”

To see the entire Sports Illustrated shoot, click here.

