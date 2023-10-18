During Reese’s junior year, the 6’3″ forward established herself as one of the biggest stars in women’s basketball. She averaged 23 points and 15.4 rebounds per game for the Tigers.

In the postseason, she was also named the Most Outstanding Player of the 2023 NCAA Tournament as LSU went on to claim its first national title against Iowa and Caitlin Clark.

LSU women’s basketball star Angel Reese is now officially Reebok, Shaquille O’Neal’s first major NIL signing

Reese, 21, is excited to develop her business relationship with the four-time NBA champ. “It feels great; Shaq is so much fun! I love him, and he’s been super supportive to me and everything I’ve done,” she said.

“Even if I didn’t work with Reebok, he’d still support me, and our relationship has always been amazing. Everything is just so much fun, and what player wouldn’t want feedback from one of the best bigs of all time?”

Furthermore, Reese and Reebok will collaborate to help the Angel C. Reese Foundation, a project devoted to empowering women and providing “equity for girls and underrepresented groups through innovative and impactful initiatives.”

Reebok has announced the signing of Angel Reese making her the brand’s first major NIL signing ✍️🔥 pic.twitter.com/3VPLnWYYjl — Nice Kicks (@nicekicks) October 17, 2023

Reese is optimistic about her foundation’s future in providing opportunities for struggling student-athletes.

“I want girls everywhere to have hope that you can do these things if you put your mind to it. Stand strong on who you are and not stay within a box,” she mentioned.

Entering the 2023-24 NCAA Division I women’s basketball season, Reese is expected to wear her favorite Reebok styles of shoes and athletic apparel during LSU games.

