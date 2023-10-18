College Basketball
LSU Star Angel Reese Becomes First Major NIL Signing For Reebok
LSU women’s basketball star Angel Reese signed an endorsement deal with Reebok, becoming the first major NIL signing for the company and the first athlete added since NBA legend Shaquille O’Neal became the president of basketball.
“For my first appointment in this role, it had to be the GOAT,” O’Neal said. “There is no one making a bigger impact on the game right now than Angel Reese.”
In an interview with Reebok after her NIL signing, Reese said she spoke with the Hall of Fame center to “[understand] the values that align with the brand.”
Per multiple NCAA women’s basketball betting sites, LSU is the odds-on favorite to win the 2024 championship. Sportsbooks are still showing great odds for UConn, Iowa, and Utah.
The past week for Reebok:
• Name new President of Basketball: Shaq
• Name new VP of Basketball: Allen Iverson
• Name first long-term NIL deal: Angel Reese pic.twitter.com/wcKNkQCHZx
— Front Office Sports (@FOS) October 17, 2023
“As a former athlete, now that he’s just been announced as their President of Basketball, that is inspirational to me, just being able to see an athlete or former athlete shift from not just being an athlete, but being the president of the brand is something that’s important,” Reese said. “I would love to do that one day.”
During Reese’s junior year, the 6’3″ forward established herself as one of the biggest stars in women’s basketball. She averaged 23 points and 15.4 rebounds per game for the Tigers.
In the postseason, she was also named the Most Outstanding Player of the 2023 NCAA Tournament as LSU went on to claim its first national title against Iowa and Caitlin Clark.
LSU women’s basketball star Angel Reese is now officially Reebok, Shaquille O’Neal’s first major NIL signing
Reese, 21, is excited to develop her business relationship with the four-time NBA champ. “It feels great; Shaq is so much fun! I love him, and he’s been super supportive to me and everything I’ve done,” she said.
“Even if I didn’t work with Reebok, he’d still support me, and our relationship has always been amazing. Everything is just so much fun, and what player wouldn’t want feedback from one of the best bigs of all time?”
Furthermore, Reese and Reebok will collaborate to help the Angel C. Reese Foundation, a project devoted to empowering women and providing “equity for girls and underrepresented groups through innovative and impactful initiatives.”
Reebok has announced the signing of Angel Reese making her the brand’s first major NIL signing ✍️🔥 pic.twitter.com/3VPLnWYYjl
— Nice Kicks (@nicekicks) October 17, 2023
Reese is optimistic about her foundation’s future in providing opportunities for struggling student-athletes.
“I want girls everywhere to have hope that you can do these things if you put your mind to it. Stand strong on who you are and not stay within a box,” she mentioned.
Entering the 2023-24 NCAA Division I women’s basketball season, Reese is expected to wear her favorite Reebok styles of shoes and athletic apparel during LSU games.
