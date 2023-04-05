LSU forward KJ Williams declares for 2023 NBA Draft

LSU forward KJ Williams has declared for the 2023 NBA Draft, the fifth-year senior announced on Instagram on Tuesday. Through 157 career appearances and 123 starts in the NCAA, the Mississippi native averaged 14.3 points, 7.3 rebounds, 1.1 steals, and 26.4 minutes per game.

Last March, the wing declared for the 2022 NBA Draft while maintaining his college eligibility. Williams, 23, played his first four seasons at Murray State before transferring to LSU, along with head coach Matt McMahon.

In 33 starts with the Tigers this past season, the 6-foot-10 wing averaged 17.7 points, 7.7 boards, 1.2 steals, and a career-high 32.8 minutes per game. Not to mention, Williams shot 41.1% from 3-point range.

According to a few college basketball betting sites, LSU is not projected to rank in the AP Top 25 next season. Check out which sportsbooks are showing favorable odds for Houston, Alabama, and Kansas.

Wiliams was then selected second-team All-SEC in the 2022-23 season with LSU. The former Murray State wing became the 123rd player in college basketball history to score 2,000 points and grab 1,000 rebounds.

“First and foremost, I would like to thank God for blessing me with this opportunity and the ability to play the game that I love,” posted KJ Williams on Instagram.

“I have exceeded and have had a distinguished career, accomplishing things I could never imagine. Now it is time to move on to the next level to get even better. With that being said, I am declaring for the 2023 NBA Draft.”

LSU forward KJ Williams plans to enter 2023 NBA Draft

Additionally, Williams was selected first-team All-OVC three straight seasons from 2020 through 2022 with Murray State. In the 2021-22 season, the forward averaged career highs of 18 points, 1.4 steals, and 7.2 field goals per game. Plus, he shot 53.8% from the field and 32.7% outside the arc.

As a senior, Williams then won OVC Player of the Year. While with the Racers in the 2021-22 season, the forward led the OVC in points (613), field goals (245), games (34), win shares (6.7), and offensive rating (123.2). With LSU, the wing ranked second in the SEC in points (583), sixth in rebounds (254), and second in field goals (215).

Our leaders in good shots per game: 🔻 Murray St. transfer KJ Williams finding success in the SEC at LSU 📈

🔻 Big man Zach Edey leading Purdue to its rank as ShotQuality's #1 offense 👑

🔻 An Alabama freshman climbing both draft boards & the good shot leaderboard… 👀 pic.twitter.com/LTGkxg54E5 — ShotQuality (@Shot_Quality) December 15, 2022

In Murray State’s 73-62 win over Tennessee State, the forward scored a career-high 39 points in 38 minutes of action. To add to these statistics, Williams notched six boards, one steal, and two blocks while shooting 15-of-22 (68.2%) from the field and 2-of-5 (40%) beyond the arc.

In LSU’s 77-68 loss to Vanderbilt during the second round of this past season’s SEC Tournament, KJ Williams ended his outing with 26 points, 11 boards, and two dimes. Also, the forward shot 10-of-16 (62.5%) from the floor and knocked down four 3s.

Furthermore, the Tigers went on to win only two games in conference play. Coach McMahon at one point was up against a 14-game losing streak as well. LSU finished the season 14-19 (2-16 SEC) and did not participate in any postseason play.

College Basketball Betting Content You May Like