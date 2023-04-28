LSU women’s basketball star Flau’jae Johnson has signed two NIL deals since the Tigers won the national championship over Iowa earlier this month. The 5-foot-10 freshman guard has reached name, image, and likeness deals with fast-food chain Raising Cane’s and merchandise company Campus Ink.

Johnson, 19, is set to earn between $8 and $15 for each limited-edition LSU jersey sold, adding to her $2 million estimated net worth. The Savannah, Georgia, native already holds NIL deals with other top brands, including Meta, Taco Bell, and Puma.

According to a couple of women’s college basketball betting sites, LSU is projected to rank in the AP Top 25 next season. Check out which sportsbooks are showing great odds for South Carolina, Indiana, and Iowa.

Furthermore, in the 2022-23 season with LSU, the freshman guard averaged 11 points, 5.9 rebounds, 1.9 assists, 1.2 steals, and 27.6 minutes per game in 36 starts. Johnson shot 42.4% from the floor and 33% beyond the arc. She was then selected to the SEC All-Freshman team and was named SEC Rookie of the Year.

Flau’jae Johnson finished 13th in the SEC in total rebounds (213), 19th in blocks (29), 18th in free throws (78), 15th in minutes played (993), 14th in win shares (5.2), 11th in offensive rating (106.4) 11th in defensive rating (81.1), and 16th in block percentage (3.1%).

The LSU star is also a rapper, songwriter, and social media personality. In 2017, Johnson was featured in the third season of Lifetime’s reality television series titled “The Rap Games.”

Johnson was featured in the 13th season of NBC’s competition series show “America’s Got Talent.” The performer was eliminated in the quarterfinals round and decided to return in “America’s Got Talent: All-Stars.” Last year, the LSU guard starred alongside her family on E! Network’s “Raising a F***ing Star.”

Equally important, Johnson signed a distribution deal with Jay-Z’s Roc Nation in 2020. The basketball star’s greatest music inspiration is her father, rapper Jason Johnson, who was fatally shot in May 2003 — nearly six months before she was born.

“I feel like his legacy was cut short,” she told ESPN’s Maya A. Jones in an interview during March Madness. “It was taken from him. That’s why I sometimes feel like it’s my duty to finish what he started.”

Additionally, Johnson’s social media fame has also added to her NIL value. She has a 10% engagement rate on Instagram (average engagement is 2-3%), with 329 posts, 1.3 million followers, and 3,440 following.

“I always told my mom, ‘I don’t care how big I make it, I’m going to always be me.’ And that’s been paying off for me ever since,” the LSU guard said. Flau’jae Johnson also became the first teenager in Georgia to receive Savannah’s key to the city in 2018. Her music talent, philanthropy, and athleticism on the basketball court made all of this possible.

