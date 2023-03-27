The 2023 NCAA Women’s Tournament continues Monday night at 7 p.m. ET on ESPN as No. 1 South Carolina plays No. 2 Maryland for a Final Four spot; sportsbooks show the Gamecocks with the best odds to win the national title. The Final Four is scheduled for this Friday, March 31. BetOnline odds are featured below.

2023 NCAA Women’s Tournament Final Four Odds — No. 1 South Carolina favored to win National Championship

NCAAW Teams Odds Play No. 1 South Carolina -275 No. 3 LSU +350 No. 2 Iowa +700 No. 1 Virginia Tech +1600 No. 2 Maryland +3300 No. 3 Ohio State +3300

No. 1 South Carolina (-275) — Women’s Final Four Favorite

No. 1 South Carolina remains undefeated at 35-0 overall and 16-0 against SEC opponents. Since the Gamecocks have not yet lost this season under 15th-year head coach Dawn Staley, it makes sense why sportsbooks are giving them the best odds to win the national title. South Carolina has held the No. 1 spot in the AP rankings for the 37th straight week.

Additionally, the Gamecocks have 16 wins versus Quadrant 1 teams, the most in Division 1. In last season’s national championship game, South Carolina beat UConn 64-59. During this past regular season, South Carolina defeated No. 2 Stanford 76-71 in overtime on Nov. 20. Of course, the Gamecocks then won 88-64 against No. 3 LSU on Feb. 12.

Will South Carolina advance to the Final Four? Bettors are counting on it. In the SEC Tournament Championship, South Carolina knocked off No. 3 Tennessee, winning 74-58 at Bon Secours Wellness Arena. As for the Sweet 16, the Gamecocks won 59-43 over No. 14 UCLA.

For their Elite Eight matchup on Monday night, the Gamecocks will take on No. 7 Maryland (28-6) at 7 p.m. ET. South Carolina is a 14.5-point favorite. On Nov. 11, South Carolina won 81-56 against the Terrapins as an 8.5-point favorite.

No. 3 LSU (+350)

Furthermore, No. 3 LSU has second-shortest odds to win the national championship. After winning 54-42 over No. 9 Miami (FL) in the Elite Eight on Sunday, LSU is now one of the first two teams to advance to the Final Four. The Tigers are 32-2 (15-1 SEC). Their biggest threat is still No. 1 South Carolina. On Feb. 12, LSU lost 88-64 versus the Gamecocks at Colonial Life Arena.

For their Final Four matchup, the Tigers will play the winner of the Seattle Region 3 regional finals game between No. 1 Virginia Tech and No. 3 Ohio State. Last season, the Tigers finished 26-6 (13-3 SEC) and lost in the quarterfinals of the SEC Tournament. During the 2022 NCAA Women’s Tournament, LSU defeated Jackson State in the first round. However, the Tigers went on to lose against Ohio State in the second round.

No. 2 Iowa (+700)

Lastly, No. 2 Iowa has third-best odds of winning the 2023 NCAA Women’s Tournament championship. Bear in mind, these odds are subject to change. On Friday, the Hawkeyes will play the winner of the Greenville Region 1 regional final contest between No. 1 South Carolina and No. 2 Maryland. Needless to say, Iowa will have better odds of defeating Maryland than South Carolina.

During the regular season, the Hawkeyes and Terrapins won one game apiece in head-to-head meetings. In the semifinals of the Big Ten Tournament, Iowa defeated them 89-84 at Target Center. Since the Gamecocks remain undefeated, sportsbooks and bettors are not expecting Maryland to reach the women’s Final Four after Monday night. If an upset occurs, Iowa could very well advance to the national championship game.

