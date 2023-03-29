Final Four 2023: Which referees will be officiating in Houston?

The Final Four of the 2023 NCAA Tournament is scheduled for this Saturday, April 1, and now college basketball fans know which 11 referees will be officiating at NRG Stadium in Houston, Texas. No. 9 Florida Atlantic plays No. 5 San Diego State at 6:09 p.m. ET. Then, No. 4 UConn takes on No. 5 Miami (FL) at 8:49 p.m. ET.

On Monday, the NCAA released their KenPom rankings: (1) Keith Kimble, (2) Doug Sirmans, (3) Terry Oglesby, (4) John Higgins, (5) Kipp Kissinger, (6) Roger Ayers, (7) Paul Szelc, (11) Ron Groover, (16) Bert Smith, (22) Jeff Anderson, and (32) Mike Reed.

Per multiple college basketball betting sites, No. 4 UConn is the favorite to win the 2023 NCAA Tournament. Sportsbooks are still showing favorable odds for No. 5 San Diego State.

The NCAA just released the 11 officials calling the Final Four. Their KenPom rankings: (1) Keith Kimble

(2) Doug Sirmons

(3) Terry Oglesby

(4) John Higgins

(5) Kipp Kissinger

(6) Roger Ayers

(7) Paul Szelc

(11) Ron Groover

(16) Bert Smith

(22) Jeff Anderson

(32) Mike Reed — Jake Marsh (@PMTsportsbiz) March 27, 2023

According to Ken Pomeroy, Kimble will likely work his 104th game in Houston. When he officiates one of the two Final Four games, he will have reffed only 1.67% of all games involving a Division I team this season. In 2020, Kimble officiated 106 games, which is about 1.83% of all games.

Of course, Kimble is one of the most respected referees in college basketball. “He’s one of those young men I thank God for because of how he conducts himself,” said Bobby Jacobs, a veteran NCAA official and once Kimble’s high school principal. “He tries to give me all the credit, but I won’t let him do that.”

NCAA Tournament Final Four 2023: Keith Kimble, Doug Sirmans among referees to officiate Final Four at NRG Stadium in Houston

Only four of the 11 referees officiated Elite Eight games this season. Ron Groover officiated the Miami-Texas matchup. Kimble and Mike Reed were together for UConn-Gonzaga. Furthermore, Doug Sirmons refereed FAU vs. Kansas State. This Saturday will be Sirmons’ sixth straight Final Four.

Florida Atlantic, Miami, and San Diego State have never appeared in the Final Four. This will be the first Final Four in over 50 years to feature three teams making their Final Four debuts. Additionally, UConn is aiming to win its fifth national championship and first since 2014.

Kimble will (presumably, could be an alternate) work his 104th game in Houston. He will have reffed 1.67% of all games involving a D1 team this season. This is short of the record he set in '20 when he worked 106 games and 1.83% of all games. https://t.co/AL33JMYkIq — Ken Pomeroy (@kenpomeroy) March 27, 2023

Heading into the Florida Atlantic-San Diego State game in Houston, the Aztecs are 2-point favorites. Bettors are expecting San Diego State to win, cover the spread, and for the point total to go over 131.5. While the Aztecs are 27-4 as selected favorites this season, FAU is 6-2 as an underdog. The Owls have won their last 15 consecutive games played on a Saturday.

Moreover, for the Miami-UConn contest, the Huskies are 5.5-point favorites. Latest NCAA Tournament projections have UConn winning, covering the spread, and the point total going under 149.5. Connecticut is 28-7 as a favorite this season. So, the Huskies might struggle in this Final Four game. Meanwhile, Miami is 7-4 as an underdog and is 1-4 in its past five meetings versus UConn.

Check Out More of Our March Madness College Gambling 2023 Guides