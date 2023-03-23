College Basketball
Seth Davis’ March Madness 2023 Final Four Bracket, Predictions, & Expert Picks
Seth Davis released his March Madness bracket for the 2023 NCAA Tournament last week, and now the Campus Insiders host has released his Final Four bracket, predictions, and expert picks. The CBS in-studio analyst for men’s college basketball has No. 1 Alabama, No. 3 Kansas St., No. 2 Texas, and No. 4 UConn in the Final Four. BetOnline odds are featured below.
- Texas to Final Four (+350)
- Kansas St. to Final Four (+800)
- Alabama to win National Championship (+550)
The Best March Madness Betting Sites
|1.
|
$1000 Welcome Bonus18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES
|Claim Offer
|2.
|
18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES
125% Sign Up Bonus Up To $2,500
|Claim Offer
|3.
|
18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES
$750 Welcome Bonus (3 x $250 Bonuses)
|Claim Offer
|4.
|
18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES
50% Sports Welcome Bonus Up To $1000
|Claim Offer
|5.
|
18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES
Get a Welcome Bonus of up to $750
|Claim Offer
|6.
|
200% Deposit Bonus Up To $10,00018+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES
|Claim Offer
|7.
|
18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES
50% Welcome Deposit Bonus up to $1000
|Claim Offer
Seth Davis March Madness 2023 Bracket | Sweet 16 Update
Seth Davis hopes No. 1 Alabama will win the 2023 NCAA Tournament. “First of all, the number one thing to doing well in the bracket is not following my picks, Okay?” said Davis. Indeed, he makes a fine point. Davis’ original Final Four teams included No. 2 Marquette and No. 1 Kansas. Both contenders were knocked out in the second round.
“Houston has the Sasser injury, but Houston likes to out-physical teams,” added Davis. “Texas can play that way. I think that’s a comfortable matchup. I’ll take the Longhorns to lose in the Final Four to Kansas. I have Alabama to beat Kansas in the National Championship.” Other predictions from Seth Davis are below.
Seth Davis March Madness 2023 Final Four Predictions & Picks
While Seth Davis was wrong on No. 2 Marquette and No. 1 Kansas, three other interesting predictions could be in the works: No. 2 Texas advancing to the Final Four, No. 3 Kansas St. reaching the Final Four, and No. 1 Alabama winning the 2023 NCAA Tournament against either No. 2 Texas or No. 4 UConn. According to a few sportsbooks, the Wildcats (+3300) have the lowest odds to win the National Championship out of Davis’ four listed teams.
Your 2023 Final Four will be Alabama, Kansas State, Texas and UConn.
— Seth Davis (@SethDavisHoops) March 23, 2023
No. 2 Texas to Final Four (+350) | Free Predictions
Seth Davis predicts No. 2 Texas will advance to the Final Four. If the Longhorns and No. 4 UConn reach the Final Four, the two teams will face off. For this regional-semifinal matchup to occur, Texas has to beat No. 3 Xavier at 9:45 p.m. ET this Friday in the Sweet 16. Davis has faith in his team.
While Texas is entering the Sweet 16 as a 4-point favorite over Xavier, the Longhorns are 0-7 ATS in their last seven games versus Big East opponents. After beating the Musketeers, there’s a great chance the Longhorns will then take on No. 1 Houston in the Elite Eight.
No. 3 Kansas St. to Final Four (+800) | Free March Madness Picks
Additionally, Seth Davis feels confident in the Wildcats’ ability to defeat No. 7 Michigan State tonight at 6:30 p.m. ET to advance to the Elite Eight. However, the college basketball analyst thinks No. 3 Kansas St. will lose in the Final Four. “The Wildcats finished tied for third in America’s toughest conference, and they are ranked ahead of Michigan State on KenPom, KPI and in the NET,” Davis told The Athletic.
“I also believe Kansas State will have the best two players in this game in Markquis Nowell and Keyontae Johnson. Izzo’s teams perform well in March because of their toughness, but the Wildcats can match them in that department. Kansas State ranks 17th nationally in adjusted defensive efficiency, and the Wildcats are especially proficient at locking up shooters.” Other March Madness predictions for the Final Four are on the main page.
No. 1 Alabama to win National Championship (+550) | Seth Davis Picks
For the most important pick, Seth Davis is sticking with No. 1 Alabama to win the 2023 NCAA Tournament at NRG Stadium in Houston, Texas. The college basketball analyst believes the Crimson Tide will defeat No. 3 Kansas State in the Final Four and then either No. 2 Texas or No. 4 UConn to win the National Championship.
“I know I did a lot of upsets, but I will take the Alabama Crimson Tide over Kansas in the National Championship,” said Davis before the first round of March Madness. Since No. 1 Kansas fell 72-71 to No. 8 Arkansas in the second round, it appears the more likely championship matchup will be between the Longhorns and Crimson Tide. More picks from Seth Davis are on the main page.
Check Out More of Our March Madness College Gambling 2023 Guides
- Best March Madness Betting Websites – Discover Top March Madness Sport Gambling Sites Reviewed.
- Best March Madness Betting Odds – In-depth Guide to the Latest March Madness Betting Odds and Lines.
- How to Gamble on March Madness – Learn all You Need to Bet on NCAA March Madness 2023.
- March Madness Picks and Predictions 2023 – Find out the Best NCAA March Madness Betting Tips.
- March Madness Bracket Predictions 2023 – NCAA March Madness Bracket Betting Guide.
- Best College Basketball Betting Sites 2023 – Discover Top NCAAB Betting Sites Ranked.
- First Round March Madness – Discover Best 1st Round March Madness Betting Tips in 2023.
- Second Round March Madness – Discover Best 2nd Round March Madness Betting Tips in 2023.
- March Madness Sweet 16 Gambling – Compare The Best March Madness Sweet Sixteen Betting Sites in 2023.
- March Madness Elite 8 Online Gambling – Discover The Best Sportsbooks for Elite 8 March Madness Betting in 2023.
- March Madness Final Four Gambling – Discover The Best Sportsbooks for Final 4 March Madness Gambling in 2023.
- March Madness National Championship Winner – Compare best March Madness National Champion Odds and Picks.
- March Madness Free Bets – Discover Best Top NCAAB Betting Bonuses in 2023.
- March Madness Results 2023 – NCAA Results & Scores Betting Guide.
- March Madness Schedule 2023 – Discover All March Madness Game Times & Dates.
- Kevin Durant Wants Texas Basketball To Give Interim Head Coach Rodney Terry A Long-Term Contract
- Tennessee Basketball Coach Rick Barnes Contract, Salary, Buyout, Net Worth & March Madness Incentives
- Seth Davis’ March Madness 2023 Final Four Bracket, Predictions, & Expert Picks
- Cam Boozer, Son of Carlos Boozer, Wins Gatorade National Player of the Year
- Lakers’ superstar LeBron James has begun on-court activities again, hopeful for a return in the final 3-4 games of the regular season
-
Main Page 6 days ago
Paul Pierce sparks fire around Andrew Wiggins’ girlfriend rumors
-
College Basketball 2 weeks ago
Could Crimson Tide Justify Firing Alabama Basketball Coach Nate Oats With His Huge Buyout After Brandon Miller Gun Incident?
-
College Basketball 1 week ago
Jay Bilas’ March Madness Bracket, Predictions, and Expert Picks
-
College Basketball 2 weeks ago
Iona Basketball Coach Rick Pitino Contract, Salary, Buyout, and Net Worth