Seth Davis released his March Madness bracket for the 2023 NCAA Tournament last week, and now the Campus Insiders host has released his Final Four bracket, predictions, and expert picks. The CBS in-studio analyst for men’s college basketball has No. 1 Alabama, No. 3 Kansas St., No. 2 Texas, and No. 4 UConn in the Final Four. BetOnline odds are featured below.

The Best March Madness Betting Sites

Seth Davis March Madness 2023 Bracket | Sweet 16 Update

Seth Davis hopes No. 1 Alabama will win the 2023 NCAA Tournament. “First of all, the number one thing to doing well in the bracket is not following my picks, Okay?” said Davis. Indeed, he makes a fine point. Davis’ original Final Four teams included No. 2 Marquette and No. 1 Kansas. Both contenders were knocked out in the second round.

“Houston has the Sasser injury, but Houston likes to out-physical teams,” added Davis. “Texas can play that way. I think that’s a comfortable matchup. I’ll take the Longhorns to lose in the Final Four to Kansas. I have Alabama to beat Kansas in the National Championship.” Other predictions from Seth Davis are below.

Seth Davis March Madness 2023 Final Four Predictions & Picks

While Seth Davis was wrong on No. 2 Marquette and No. 1 Kansas, three other interesting predictions could be in the works: No. 2 Texas advancing to the Final Four, No. 3 Kansas St. reaching the Final Four, and No. 1 Alabama winning the 2023 NCAA Tournament against either No. 2 Texas or No. 4 UConn. According to a few sportsbooks, the Wildcats (+3300) have the lowest odds to win the National Championship out of Davis’ four listed teams.

Your 2023 Final Four will be Alabama, Kansas State, Texas and UConn. — Seth Davis (@SethDavisHoops) March 23, 2023

No. 2 Texas to Final Four (+350) | Free Predictions

Seth Davis predicts No. 2 Texas will advance to the Final Four. If the Longhorns and No. 4 UConn reach the Final Four, the two teams will face off. For this regional-semifinal matchup to occur, Texas has to beat No. 3 Xavier at 9:45 p.m. ET this Friday in the Sweet 16. Davis has faith in his team.

While Texas is entering the Sweet 16 as a 4-point favorite over Xavier, the Longhorns are 0-7 ATS in their last seven games versus Big East opponents. After beating the Musketeers, there’s a great chance the Longhorns will then take on No. 1 Houston in the Elite Eight.

Bet on Texas (+350) at BetOnline

No. 3 Kansas St. to Final Four (+800) | Free March Madness Picks

Additionally, Seth Davis feels confident in the Wildcats’ ability to defeat No. 7 Michigan State tonight at 6:30 p.m. ET to advance to the Elite Eight. However, the college basketball analyst thinks No. 3 Kansas St. will lose in the Final Four. “The Wildcats finished tied for third in America’s toughest conference, and they are ranked ahead of Michigan State on KenPom, KPI and in the NET,” Davis told The Athletic.

“I also believe Kansas State will have the best two players in this game in Markquis Nowell and Keyontae Johnson. Izzo’s teams perform well in March because of their toughness, but the Wildcats can match them in that department. Kansas State ranks 17th nationally in adjusted defensive efficiency, and the Wildcats are especially proficient at locking up shooters.” Other March Madness predictions for the Final Four are on the main page.

Bet on Kansas St. (+800) at BetOnline

No. 1 Alabama to win National Championship (+550) | Seth Davis Picks

For the most important pick, Seth Davis is sticking with No. 1 Alabama to win the 2023 NCAA Tournament at NRG Stadium in Houston, Texas. The college basketball analyst believes the Crimson Tide will defeat No. 3 Kansas State in the Final Four and then either No. 2 Texas or No. 4 UConn to win the National Championship.

“I know I did a lot of upsets, but I will take the Alabama Crimson Tide over Kansas in the National Championship,” said Davis before the first round of March Madness. Since No. 1 Kansas fell 72-71 to No. 8 Arkansas in the second round, it appears the more likely championship matchup will be between the Longhorns and Crimson Tide. More picks from Seth Davis are on the main page.

Bet on Alabama (+550) at BetOnline

Check Out More of Our March Madness College Gambling 2023 Guides