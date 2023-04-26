Orlando Magic forward Paolo Banchero has won the 2022-23 NBA Rookie of the Year award. The No. 1 overall pick from last year’s draft received 494 total points, 98 first-place votes, one second-place vote, and one third-place vote. Banchero, 20, posted 40 games with at least 20 points.

“He looked at me and he asked me if I was going to be rookie of the year,” Banchero said on Tuesday’s TNT broadcast, recalling a conversation he had with Miller on draft night. “I confidently said yes. It was just a goal I’ve always had, something I had my eye on from the second I got drafted. I’m glad I was able to do it.”

According to a few NBA betting sites, the Magic have a 9% chance of receiving the first overall pick in the 2023 NBA Draft Lottery. Sportsbooks show the Detroit Pistons, San Antonio Spurs, and Houston Rockets with a 14% probability of winning the top pick.

Orlando Magic forward Paolo Banchero is the recipient of the Wilt Chamberlain Trophy as the 2022-23 Kia NBA Rookie of the Year. Complete voting results and award history: https://t.co/IwW6c27wSC pic.twitter.com/9oZxZpY6RX — NBA Communications (@NBAPR) April 25, 2023

Furthermore, Paolo Banchero is the fourth former Duke player to win the award, joining Kyrie Irving, Elton Brand, and Grant hill. The forward also joins Shaquille O’Neal (1993) and Mike Miller (2001) as the third Magic player to receive the honor.

In 72 starts of his rookie regular season, Banchero averaged 20 points, 6.9 rebounds, 3.7 assists, and 33.8 minutes per game. Plus, the Magic forward shot 42.7% from the floor, 29.8% beyond the arc, and 73.8% at the foul line. Banchero finished 11th in free throws (394) and ninth in free throw attempts (534).

Jalen Williams of the Oklahoma City Thunder finished second with 241 total points, zero first-place votes, 75 second-place votes, and 16 third-place votes. Utah Jazz center Walker Kessler placed third with 114 total points, two first-place votes, 17 second-place votes, and 53 third-place votes.

Banchero led all rookies in points, ranked third in assists, fourth in steals, and fifth in total rebounds. The Magic forward recorded six 30-point games as well. In the regular season, the Orlando wing won four straight Kia NBA Eastern Conference Player of the Month awards.

Full voting results for Rookie of the Year, which was won by Magic forward Paolo Banchero, who received 98 of 100 first-place votes. Two first-place votes went to Utah Jazz center Walker Kessler. pic.twitter.com/KDQUOpLdEl — Khobi Price (@khobi_price) April 25, 2023

Additionally, in Orlando’s 126-123 loss to the Sacramento Kings on Nov. 5, the forward scored a season-high 33 points in 40 minutes of action. Along with notching 16 boards, four assists, and one block, Banchero shot 14-of-26 (53.8%) from the field and 5-of-5 (100%) at the foul line.

Not to mention, Banchero is the first No. 1 pick to win the award in the season right after getting drafted since Karl-Anthony Towns in 2016. Ben Simmons won the award in 2018, two years after he went No. 1. All things considered, the Magic have a bright future ahead with the Washington native.

