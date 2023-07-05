The Orlando Magic are promoting Anthony Parker to general manager, replacing league executive John Hammond, who’s transitioning to a senior advisory role within the organization. Hammond, 68, had a successful 32-year run in the NBA.

Hammond helped build the Detroit Pistons teams of the late 90s as the assistant coach and assistant general manager. He also won NBA Executive of the Year as Bucks G.M. in 2010 and drafted Giannis Antetokounmpo with the 15th pick in 2013. It was the first time a Milwaukee executive had ever won the award in franchise history.

ESPN Sources: The Orlando Magic are promoting Anthony Parker to GM, replacing longtime league executive John Hammond who's decided to transition into a senior advisory role. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) July 5, 2023



“We are excited for John’s well-deserved next chapter,” Magic president of basketball operations Jeff Weltman said in a statement. “He has, and will continue to be, an invaluable resource. His experience has helped set the table for the Magic’s future and we look forward to continuing to lean on him in regard to everything from player evaluation to player development.

“He helped build a great team in Milwaukee and won a championship in Detroit. He has, and will continue to be, a great friend, mentor and confidant to the Magic family. We are equally excited for Anthony and Pete in their well-deserved promotions.

“Anthony brings a unique perspective to our group as a former player and it has been great to watch his progression from player to scout to G League G.M. to the Magic’s assistant general manager. Anthony is the ultimate team player, and we look forward to his continued leadership, experience and energy.”

Furthermore, the Magic are also promoting assistant G.M. Pete D’Alessandro to Executive Vice President of Basketball Operations. D’Alessandro is a former Sacramento Kings G.M. (2013-15) and a longtime front office executive of the Golden State Warriors and Denver Nuggets.

Anthony Parker was selected 21st overall by the New Jersey (Brooklyn) Nets in the 1997 NBA Draft. He played nine seasons with the Philadelphia 76ers, Magic, Toronto Raptors, and Cleveland Cavaliers. Parker spent six years in the EuroLeague as well. He’s the older brother of WNBA star Candace Parker.

On May 23, 2017, it was announced that John Hammond would sign a five-year deal to become the new general manager of the Magic. Orlando went 177-296 (.374) in six seasons under the Greenville University alumnus. In Antetokounmpo’s Rise (2022) Disney+ film, Hammond is portrayed by Taylor Nichols.

The Orlando Magic are promoting Anthony Parker to GM, replacing longtime league executive John Hammond who's decided to transition into a senior advisory role. Parker will work under President of Basketball Operations Jeff Weltman running the Magic's front office.



These front office changes were made one day after the Magic waived 7-foot-2 big man Bol Bol, allowing him to become an unrestricted free agent. Orlando was forced to make a roster cut after signing Joe Ingles and Mo Wagner.

Additionally, Bol is owed $2.2 million next season, and he can be claimed by teams with cap space or a big enough trade exception. The Magic have $11.3 million in cap space left.

Bol was selected 44th overall by the Miami Heat in the 2019 NBA Draft out of the University of Oregon.

