Magic re-sign forward Admiral Schofield to a two-way contract

The Orlando Magic are re-signing forward Admiral Schofield to a two-way contract, per agents Mark Bartelstein and George Roussakis of Priority Sports. The 6-foot-5 wing was selected 42nd overall by the Philadelphia 76ers in the 2019 NBA Draft out of the University of Tennessee.

However, the former Volunteer was then traded to the Washington Wizards for $2 million cash. Schofield made two starts with Washington in 33 appearances of his rookie 2019-20 season. He averaged 3.0 points, 1.4 rebounds, and 11.2 minutes per game while shooting 38% from the floor and 31.1% beyond the arc.

In Washington’s 123-89 loss to the Magic on Jan. 8, 2022, the forward recorded a career-high 18 points, six rebounds, and two assists in 36 minutes off the bench. He finished 8-of-13 (61.5%) shooting from the field and drained two 3-pointers as well.

Free agent F Admiral Schofield has agreed to return to the Orlando Magic on a two-way deal, his agents Mark Bartelstein and George Roussakis of @PrioritySports tell ESPN. Schofield has played 75 games for the Magic in the past two seasons. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) July 20, 2023



In November 2020, the Wizards traded Admiral Schofield and Vit Krejci to the Oklahoma City Thunder for Cassius Winston and a 2024 second-round draft pick. Washington also received a trade exception from OKC. Though, the Thunder waived the forward a month later.

Additionally, Schofield spent the 2020-21 season with the Greensboro Swarm, the Charlotte Hornets’ G-League affiliate. In 14 games, he averaged 10.1 points, 5.7 rebounds, 2.1 assists, and 26.2 minutes per game.

On Sept. 21, 2021, Schofield signed with the Orlando Magic, but the Tennessee product was waived at the end of training camp. On Oct. 28, he joined the Lakeland Magic, Orlando’s G-League affiliate. The forward made 12 appearances, averaging 14.4 points, 7.2 boards, 1.8 assists, and 33 minutes per game.

Admiral Schofield then signed a pair of 10-day contracts and a two-way contract with Orlando during the 2021-22 season. The Magic wing averaged 3.8 points, 2.3 rebounds, and 12.3 minutes while shooting 41.9% from the floor and 32.9% outside the arc.

In February 2023, Schofield’s two-way contract was converted into a regular deal. Of course, in 37 games off the bench with the Magic in the 2022-23 season, the forward averaged a career-high 4.2 points per game while shooting career bests of 45.1% from the field and 91.3% at the foul line.

Furthermore, Schofield scored a season-high 13 points in a 121-108 loss to the Toronto Raptors on Dec. 3 and in a 95-92 win against the Boston Celtics on Dec. 18. Following the 2022-23 season, the ex-Wizard thought he played his last game in a Magic uniform.

Admiral Schofield has agreed to return to the Orlando Magic on a two-way deal. Schofield has played 75 games for the Magic in the past two seasons. Welcome back, @Uncle_Scho! #MagicTogether #OrlandoMagic pic.twitter.com/xprj2taV8Z — Orlando Magic HQ (@OMagicHQ) July 20, 2023



“This year I really got time to reflect on my journey here,” Schofield said in June after the Magic declined his $1.99 million option for the 2023-24 season. “[I’m] grateful for the opportunity I’ve gotten here in Orlando.

“I’ve made the best of it. Just being with guys who are fully bought into winning, being fully bought into each other, it’s amazing to have in this league.”

At this juncture, shooting guard Kevon Harris is the only other two-way player for the Magic.

Under the league’s new collective bargaining agreement, the maximum number of two-way players per team increased from two to three. Two-way salaries do not count against a team’s total cap or tax allocations. Two-way deals can still be converted into standard contracts.

