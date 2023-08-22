The Orlando Magic have signed free agent guard Mac McClung — the 2023 NBA Slam Dunk Contest champion — to an Exhibit 10 contract, according to sources. McClung, 24, went undrafted out of Texas Tech University in 2021.

The 6-foot-2 guard joined the Los Angeles Lakers for the 2021 NBA Summer League and went on to sign a contract on Aug. 10, 2021. However, he was waived a few months later.

On Oct. 23, 2021, McClung signed with the South Bay Lakers of the NBA G League. In his G League debut, he scored a game-high 24 points, six rebounds, and nine assists in a 112-105 win over the Ignite on Nov. 5, 2021.

In 26 starts of his rookie 2021-22 G League season, the undrafted star averaged career highs of 21.7 points, 6.7 rebounds, 7.7 assists, 1.4 steals, and 36.3 minutes per game while shooting 47.1% from the floor and 37.9% beyond the arc.

In 2022, Mac McClung won NBA G League Rookie of the Year and was selected to the NBA G League All-Rookie Team.

After being waived by the Los Angeles Lakers in October 2021, the guard then signed a pair of 10-day contracts with the Chicago Bulls. Though, he scored only one basket in three minutes off the bench in Chicago’s 131-117 win against the Hawks on Dec. 29, 2021.

Additionally, McClung inked a contract with the Philadelphia 76ers on Oct. 8, 2022. Although he was waived two days later, the guard signed a two-way contract with the club on Feb. 14, 2023, four days before winning the 2023 NBA Slam Dunk Contest.

Furthermore, the undrafted guard became the first G League player to participate in the NBA dunk contest and win the competition. Based on the final score, 19 out of his 20 scores from the judges were a perfect 50. The guard received a 49 in his second dunk of the first round.

McClung appeared in only two games with the Sixers last season, averaging 12.5 points, 5.0 rebounds, 4.5 assists, and 20.5 minutes per game. In Philadelphia’s 134-105 regular-season finale win over the Nets on Apr. 9, McClung recorded career highs of 20 points, nine boards, and nine assists in 34 minutes off the bench.

Not to mention, he finished 8-of-17 (47.1%) shooting from the field and drained three 3-pointers. McClung also played for the Delaware Blue Coats, the 76ers’ G-league affiliate, in the 2022-23 season.

The Texas Tech product made 28 starts in 31 games with the Blue Coats last season. The guard averaged 19.8 points, 2.6 rebounds, 5.0 assists, and 26.8 minutes per game. Plus, he shot career bests of 54.8% from the floor and 47.4% at the foul line.

Moreover, McClung was named to the NBA G League Next Up Game, and he won the NBA G League title with the Blue Coats.

Training camp deals are one-year, minimum-salary contracts. An Exhibit 10 contract can be converted into a two-way deal before the regular season begins. McClung will spend most of his time with the Osceola Magic, the Orlando Magic’s G League affiliate.

If Mac McClung is waived by the Magic, he will be eligible to receive a bonus worth up to $75,000 by re-joining Osceola and spending at least 60 days with the G League team. Exhibit 10 contracts are non-guaranteed, allowing teams to waive the signee without taking a cap hit.

