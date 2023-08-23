Magic sign former Jazz guard Miye Oni to an Exhibit 10 contract

The Orlando Magic have signed former Utah Jazz guard Miye Oni to an Exhibit 10 contract, according to sources. Oni, 26, was selected 58th overall by the Golden State Warriors in the 2019 NBA Draft out of Yale University. He was immediately traded to the Jazz for $2 million cash.

During his rookie 2019-20 season with Utah, the 6-foot-5 guard averaged 3.5 points, 1.7 rebounds, and 10.9 minutes per game in one start and 10 appearances. Plus, he shot 37.5% from the floor, 36.8% beyond the arc, and 80% at the foul line.

In Utah’s 119-111 loss to the San Antonio Spurs on Aug. 7, 2020, the guard recorded a career-high 14 points, seven boards, and one steal in 31 minutes as a starter. He finished 4-of-9 (44.4%) shooting from the field and drained two 3-pointers as well.

Miye Oni then appeared in 54 games off the bench with the Jazz in his sophomore 2020-21 season. The California native averaged 1.9 points, 1.6 rebounds, 9.6 minutes per game while shooting 35.4% from the floor, 34.1% from downtown, and 83.3% at the line.

Furthermore, the guard saw less playing time under then-head coach Quin Snyder in the 2021-22 season. Oni made only 16 appearances with the Utah Jazz as a reserve. The Yale product averaged 0.3 points, 0.4 rebounds, and 2.8 minutes while shooting 22.2% from the field.

In November 2022, Oni signed with London Lions of the British Basketball League. He became the fourth former NBA draft pick to sign with the Lions in 2022, joining Kosta Koufos, Sam Dekker, and Tomislav Zubcic. In their first season in the EuroCup, the Lions became the first British club in history to clinch a berth in the EuroCup Playoffs.

On Tuesday, the Magic also signed former Philadelphia 76ers guard Mac McClung — the 2023 NBA Slam Dunk Contest champion — to an Exhibit 10 contract.

Training camp deals are one-year, minimum-salary contracts. An Exhibit 10 contract can be converted into a two-way deal before the regular season begins. Oni will spend most of his time with the Osceola Magic, the Orlando Magic’s G League affiliate.

If Oni is waived by Orlando, he will be eligible to receive a bonus worth up to $75,000 by re-joining Osceola and spending at least 60 days with the G League team. Exhibit 10 contracts are non-guaranteed, allowing teams to waive the signee without taking a cap hit.

