Leading into March Madness 2023, No. 1 Alabama (29-5, 16-2 in SEC) and No. 1 Houston (31-3, 17-1 in AAC) hold the best Final Four odds, according to the BetOnline sportsbook. On Saturday, Alabama defeated No. 4 Missouri 72-61 in the semifinals, winning a program-record 28th game of the season.

Of course, the Crimson Tide went on to beat No. 2 Texas A&M 82-63 on Sunday in the SEC Tournament Championship. As for Houston, the Cougars advanced to the AAC Tournament Championship after taking down No. 9 East Carolina and No. 4 Cincinnati. However, No. 2 Memphis upsetted them in the championship game, winning 75-65.

2023 March Madness Odds — No. 1 Alabama, Houston favored to reach Final Four

Top NCAA Teams Odds Play No. 1 Alabama +500 No. 1 Houston +550 No. 2 UCLA +1100 No. 1 Kansas +1200 No. 1 Purdue +1200 No. 2 Texas +1200 No. 3 Gonzaga +1400 No. 2 Arizona +1600 No. 4 Connecticut +1600 No. 2 Marquette +1800 No. 5 Duke +2000 No. 3 Baylor +2500 No. 4 Tennessee +2500

How far can Alabama advance during March Madness?

Under fourth-year head coach Nate Oats, the Crimson Tide finished 26-5 overall and 16-2 vs. SEC opponents during the regular season. Last season, Alabama went 19-4, 9-9 in the SEC. During the second round of the SEC Tournament, the Crimson Tide lost to Vanderbilt. In the 2022 NCAA Tournament, they were upset in the first round by Notre Dame.

On Sunday, the Crimson Tide won their ninth SEC Tournament title and first since 2021. Freshman forward Brandon Miller led Alabama in scoring with 23 points against Texas A&M. Sophomore center Charles Bediako grabbed a team-high 13 rebounds. Alabama has made a total of 24 NCAA Tournament appearances.

Although, the program’s 1987 appearance was vacated by the NCAA. The Crimson Tide have a great chance of advancing to the Final Four and winning the NCAA Tournament National Championship, all things considered. Houston fell short in the conference tournament championship, whereas Alabama prevailed. For that logical reason, the Crimson Tide are the clear-cut betting favorite to survive March Madness and win the tournament title.

Will Houston even qualify for the Final Four?

No. 1 Houston is among the best college basketball teams in the nation. The Cougars led the AAC with 17 wins against their conference opponents and 31 wins outright. On Nov. 28, Houston earned the No. 1 ranking in the AP Poll, the program’s first top-seed ranking since 1983. Nonetheless, Sunday’s loss to No. 4 Memphis (26-8, 13-5 in AAC) in the AAC Tournament Championship left a bad taste in the mouths of fans and bettors alike.

Memphis is still a great team, but the Cougars were supposed to win the conference tournament title. Because they shocked die-hard fans by falling short, everyone now wonders whether or not the Cougars can even qualify for the Final Four. During March Madness, consistency is most important.

One loss is all it takes. Last season, Houston made its seventh Elite Eight appearance in school history. The men’s basketball program has made a total of 24 all-time NCAA Tournament appearances. Houston has not appeared in the NCAA Tournament National Championship since 1984. Based on a sluggish effort this past Sunday, bettors are not expecting the Cougars to reach the Final Four during March Madness.

College Basketball Betting Content You May Like