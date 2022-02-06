Maryland vs Ohio State College Basketball Picks and Betting Prediction for Today

In today’s Big Ten college basketball matchup, the Maryland Terrapins are taking on the Ohio State Buckeyes at Value City Arena. Let’s take a look at the top college basketball betting picks and betting trends, then give our Maryland vs Ohio State prediction for the game today.

Maryland vs Ohio State Game Info

Maryland Terrapins (11-11, 3-8 Big Ten) vs. No. 16 Ohio State Buckeyes (13-5, 6-3 Big Ten)

Date: Sunday, February 6, 2022

Time: 1 PM ET

Venue: Value City Arena — Columbus, OH

Coverage: CBS

Maryland vs Ohio State College Basketball Betting Picks and Odds

Moneyline: MD: (+380) | OSU: (-470)

Point Spread: MD: +9.5 (-110) | OSU: -9.5 (-110)

Total: 140 — Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)

Maryland vs Ohio State College Basketball Betting Preview

Maryland is in the midst of another short skid as they have lost their last two games. Most recently, a valiant late comeback fell just short as they lost at home to #13 Michigan State 65-63. The offense has spurts of brilliance but the defense is the reason they are no better than .500. When Maryland gives up just under 69 points per game, the offense needs to be in top form to get a win. Guards Eric Ayala and Fatts Russell average over 28 points per game on average but will need to score more to keep up with the Buckeyes.

Ohio State will be an intriguing team to watch on Sunday. After losing in heartbreaking fashion at then #6 Purdue by just three points, the Buckeyes were slated to play Iowa at home on Thursday before the game was postponed due to weather conditions. With the extra time off, will the Buckeyes come out well rested or might they be a little flat? As has been the case all season, Ohio State will be leaning heavily on forward E.J. Liddell who is averaging over 19 points, seven boards, and two blocks a game. If he can have a decent game, the rest of the guys around him can step up enough to get a win.

Maryland vs Ohio State College Basketball Betting Trends

The OVER is 4-2 in Maryland’s last 6 games.

Maryland is 7-3 against the spread (ATS) in their last 10 games against Ohio State.

Ohio State is 4-2 against the spread (ATS) in their last 6 games.

The OVER is 12-5 in Ohio State’s last 17 games.

Ohio State is 9-0 straight up in their last 9 home games.

Maryland vs Ohio State Prediction | College Basketball Betting Picks

While Ohio State does give up 68 points per game this season, their defense is much better than numbers indicate against “bad” teams. When the Buckeyes play elite offenses, they have troubles defending it and instead try to match it on offense. Against Maryland, this will not be the case.

Eric Ayala and Fatts Russell are dynamic players for the Terrapins, but Ohio State really shouldn’t have too much of a problem stopping them with Liddell in the paint. It should be a slower paced game where points are harder to come by. As a result, take the under on the total line.

Our college basketball betting Maryland vs Ohio State prediction tonight will be UNDER HITS at BetOnline.

For what it’s worth, the ESPN Matchup Predictor gives Ohio State an 85% chance to win.

Pick: UNDER 140

