Ohio State vs Purdue College Basketball Picks and Betting Prediction for Today

In today’s Big Ten college basketball matchup, the Ohio State Buckeyes are taking on the Purdue Boilermakers at Mackey Arena. Let’s take a look at the top college basketball betting picks and betting trends, then give our Ohio State vs Purdue prediction for the game today.

Ohio State vs Purdue Game Info

No. 16 Ohio State Buckeyes (13-4, 6-2 Big Ten) vs. No. 6 Purdue Boilermakers (17-3, 6-3 Big Ten)

Date: Sunday, January 30, 2022

Time: 12 PM ET

Venue: Mackey Arena — West Lafayette, IN

Coverage: CBS

Ohio State vs Purdue College Basketball Betting Picks and Odds

All Ohio State vs Purdue college basketball betting odds can be found at BetOnline

Moneyline: OSU: (+390) | PUR: (-480)

Point Spread: OSU: +9.5 (-110) | PUR: -9.5 (-110)

Total: 144.5 — Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)

Ohio State vs Purdue College Basketball Betting Preview

Ohio State is much like Wisconsin and Iowa in the fact that they are led by an elite talent and surrounded by an average supporting cast. For the Buckeyes, “the guy” is E.J. Liddell. Liddell averages over 19 points, seven boards, and two blocks a game. Only one other player on the team averages more than 10 points per game. Ohio State has won three straight but hasn’t been tested since a 10-point loss to then #13 Wisconsin in Madison. They did beat Duke when they were the top team in the country, however, their game today against Purdue might present the biggest challenge of the season for them stylistically.

Purdue is a tough team to read. On the one hand, three solid wins on their resume and have only lost three games this season. On the other hand, two of their three losses were against unranked opponents. Purdue has four players averaging in double figures for points this season and are fifth in the nation in points per game. Their offense can rarely be stopped and they have plenty of height and depth in their lineup to go around.

Ohio State vs Purdue College Basketball Betting Trends

Ohio State is 3-6 straight up in their last 9 games against Purdue.

The total has gone OVER in 11 of Ohio State’s last 16 games.

Purdue is 15-1 straight up in their last 16 home games.

Purdue is 4-1 against the spread (ATS) in their last 5 games.

The OVER is 6-2 in Purdue’s last 8 games.

Ohio State vs Purdue Prediction | College Basketball Betting Picks

In the three games that Purdue has lost this season, they’ve gotten in trouble because their offense went stagnant. Their offense averages just over 67 points per game over those three games and it’s easy to see why the bar to victory is often scoring more than 67 points. Purdue’s defense is not horrible, but not very good either as they give up just under 68 points per game. The kryptonite for Purdue is a defensive team that can put up 70 points per game.

Luckily for Purdue today, Ohio State is not exactly a defensive team. The Buckeyes defense gives up about 67 points per game as well so they shouldn’t pose too much of a threat to the Boilermakers. As a result, Ohio State doesn’t fit the bill for a team that could knock off Purdue on the road. Mackey Arena will be electric and it’s hard to see Ohio State making any sort of comeback if Purdue’s offense finds its’ rhythm early.

Our college basketball betting Ohio State vs Purdue prediction tonight will be Purdue WINS at BetOnline.

For what it’s worth, the ESPN Matchup Predictor gives Purdue an 85.5% chance to win.

Pick: Purdue -9.5

All college basketball betting lines were retrieved from BetOnline. Click the banner above to claim a free bet, if you’re a new customer.