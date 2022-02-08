Illinois vs Purdue College Basketball Picks and Betting Prediction for Today

In this top 15 battle in the Big Ten, Illinois will attempt to knock off Purdue to stay on top of the Big Ten standings, sitting at first place. Let’s take a look at the top college basketball betting picks and betting trends, then give our Illinois vs Purdue Prediction for the game today.

Illinois vs Purdue Game Info

No. 13 Illinois Fighting Illini (17-5, 10-2 Big 10) vs No. 3 Purdue Boilermakers (20-3, 9-3 Big Ten)

Date: Tuesday, February 8, 2022.

Time: 9 PM ET

Venue: Mackey Arena – West Lafayette, IN.

Coverage: ESPN

Illinois vs Purdue College Basketball Betting Picks and Odds

All Illinois vs Purdue college basketball betting odds can be found at BetOnline.

Moneyline: ILL: (+) | PUR: (-)

Point Spread: ILL: +6 (-110) | PUR: -6 (-110)

Total: 148- Over: (-105) | Under: (-115)

Illinois vs Purdue College Basketball Betting Preview

Kofi Cockburn, Trent Frazier, Alfonso Plummer, and the Fighting Illini come into this game against Purdue, riding an impressive 4-game winning streak, last time out beating the Indiana Hoosiers in Bloomington. In that particular game against Indiana, there defense showed out in the second half, outscoring Indiana 40-21 to win by 17 points. It was the largest margin of victory in Bloomington of recent memory. They didn’t let Trayce Jackson-Davis get going, as he only put up 6 points (3 for 9 from the field), 6 rebounds, and 1 assist. Race Thompson and transfer Xavier Johnson had to carry the load, but it wouldn’t be enough for Frazier and Kofi. This production should carry over well to West Lafayette.

The Purdue Boilmakers are also riding a hot streak, winning their last 5 games, including a win against Ohio State, and last time out against Michigan at Mackey Arena. Their defense being subpar is still valid, as they let a struggling Michigan team shoot 55.8% from the field and 44.4% from the arc. They won this game off of their shooting, second chance opportunities, and rebounding numbers. Jaden Ivey and Zach Edey continue to be the driving force, with Trevion Williams being the 3rd option off the bench. This team has national championship potential and no better game to show that than against a top team in college basketball.

Illinois vs Purdue College Basketball Betting Trends

Illinois is 2-4 against the spread (ATS) in their last 6 games.

The total has gone over in 12 of the last 18 games Illinois has played.

Illinois is 15-3 straight up (SU) in their last 18 games.

Purdue is 4-6 ATS in their last 10 games.

Purdue is 6-4 SU in their last 10 games.

The total has gone over in 4 of the last 5 games Purdue has played

Illinois vs Purdue Prediction | College Basketball Betting Picks

The last time these two teams matched up in Champaign, Purdue got the best of Illinois, in a great game in 2 overtimes. Both offenses were clicking, with Illinois struggling near the end of it. Stefanovic had one of his best games of the season, dropping 22 points on 6 for 11 shooting, while hauling in 8 rebounds. Edey and Ivery also did their thing, combining for 39 points. On the other side, Kofi had a disappointing 10 points on 3 for 9 shooting with 5 turnovers. Thier guards had great games including Andre Curbelo, going for 20 points on 8 for 15 shooting. I expect the same result in the final score column, with Purdue winning and an offensive explosion Tuesday night on ESPN.

Our college basketball betting Illinois vs Purdue prediction tonight will be Illinois COVERS.

For what it’s worth, ESPN Matchup Predictor gives Purdue a 72.4% chance to win.

Pick: Illinois +6

