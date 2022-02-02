Wisconsin vs Illinois College Basketball Picks and Betting Prediction for Today

Johnny Davis and the number 11th ranked Wisconsin Badgers take the floor against Kofi Cockburn and the Illinois Fighting Illini. Both teams are trying to pull ahead in the Big Ten standings, with no team gaining separation. Let’s take a look at the top college basketball betting picks and betting trends, then give our Wisconsin vs Illinois prediction for the game today.

Wisconsin vs Illinois Game Info

No. 11 Wisconsin Badgers (17-3, 8-2 Big 10) vs No. 18 Illinois Fighting Illini (15-5, 8-2 Big 10)

Date: Wednesday, February 2, 2022

Time: 9 PM ET

Venue: Assembly Hall

Coverage: BTN

Wisconsin vs Illinois College Basketball Betting Picks and Odds

Moneyline: WISC: (+235) | ILL: (-280)

Point Spread: WISC: +7 (-110) | ILL: -7 (-110)

Total: 137.5 — Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)

Wisconsin vs Illinois College Basketball Betting Preview

The 11th ranked Wisconsin Badgers, sitting atop of the big ten standings as of right now, come into this game against Illinois winning a hard-fought battle against Minnesota Sunday. They finished 7-1 in the month of January and look to carry that momentum into February, just one month till tournament time. Johnny Davis, a projected lottery pick in the NBA Draft, leads the Badgers in points this season and continues to produce, the main reason they are a top 15 team in college basketball. Their defense is very average, aside from the Indiana game, hasn’t been able to shut down opponents in the 2nd half. On the other hand, their offense is explosive and can rip off a run when needed. This is a game Wisconsin can win and one they will want.

The 18th ranked Fighting Illini come into this game against Wisconsin after a 3-point win at Northwestern Saturday. They finished 6-2 in the month of January, cementing themselves as one of the top teams in the Big Ten. A big reason for their success has been the play of big man Kofi Cockburn, who is averaging a double-double this season. Andre Curbelo was supposed to be this breakout piece after Ayo left for the NBA Draft, but it has been Trent Frazier pulling through for them instead. Illinois will have to show why their defense is one of the best in the Big Ten today against Wisconsin to win this game, and they should win this game.

Wisconsin vs Illinois College Basketball Betting Trends

The total has gone Over in 8 of Wisconsin’s last 10 games.

Wisconsin is 1-4 against the spread (ATS) in their last 5 games against Illinois.

Wisconsin is 9-1 straight up (SU) in their last 10 games.

Illinois is 1-5 ATS in their last 6 games.

The under has hit in 5 of the 8 games Illinois has played.

Wisconsin vs Illinois Prediction | College Basketball Betting Picks

Illinois and Wisconsin matchup for the first time this season at Assembly Hall in Illinois Wednesday. Wisconsin is as hot as they come, winning 9 of their last 10, their last loss at the hands of Michigan State. Illinois has the defense, but Wisconsin has the offense. Which one would you rather have? They always say defense wins championships, so I’m going to ride with Illinois and their top defense in this one. It’s going to be a good one, tune into Big Ten Network to see it yourself.

Our college basketball betting Wisconsin vs Illinois prediction tonight will be Wisconsin +7 at BetOnline.

For what it’s worth, ESPN Matchup Predictor gives Illinois a 79.7% chance to win.

Pick: Wisconsin +7

